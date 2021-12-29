Fourth Caldwell County rabies case found in skunk near Granite Falls

Caldwell County reported a fourth confirmed case of rabies in the county this year.

A skunk found on Power Drive in Granite Falls was found to be infected with rabies, a press release from the county said. The North Carolina State Laboratory notified Caldwell County Animal Control on Tuesday that the skunk tested positive for rabies.

The skunk was sent for testing after it came into contact with a dog, the county said.

The dog got a booster rabies vaccine and is under observation for 45 days, the county said.

Two other rabies-infected skunks were found in the southern part of the county in October.

Caldwell County is encouraging people to make sure their pets are up to date on their rabies vaccination.

Rabies, found in the saliva of animals, is usually transmitted through bites or scratches and is almost always fatal once symptoms begin.

Rabies is most common in skunks, raccoons, foxes and bats, the release said.

Caldwell County recommended protecting against rabies by teaching children to stay away from wild animals, not attracting wildlife by removing food sources near your home at night, contacting animal control if a bat is found in your home and wearing gloves if your animal is exposed to rabies.