Four of five teens charged with murder in Hickory shooting to be tried as adults

Four of the five teenagers charged in the shooting death of 35-year-old Shonniel Blackburn are being tried as adults.

Two of the teens, Jeremiah Walker, 16, and Demetri Reinhart, 16, appeared in Catawba County Superior Court on Tuesday. Both cases were continued to Feb. 6 since prosecutors are awaiting autopsy results and other evidence to provide to the defense attorneys, Judge Karen Eady-Williams said.

Jaylon Cumberlander, who was 15 when the shooting occurred, will appear in Catawba County Superior Court on Wednesday. Cumberlander’s case was moved from juvenile court to superior court in October, District Attorney Scott Reilly said.

Devishaun Williams, 16, is also scheduled to appear in superior court on Wednesday. Aunshae Conley, 22, is the sixth suspect charged with murder in Blackburn’s death. His next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 6.

On June 13, Blackburn was leaving the Blue Ridge Heights Apartments when he was shot and killed. He was found dead on a sidewalk outside the apartments when Hickory police officers arrived on the scene. The apartments are at 841 S. Center St. in Hickory.

Blackburn’s mother, Rosella Blackburn, was accompanied by five family members in the courtroom on Tuesday. The six women sat on the second row of benches. Pinkie Sims, one of Blackburn’s sisters, said they wanted to be sure Walker and Reinhart saw the family’s faces.

“I am very happy with the process so far,” Sims said. “I don’t think any of them should be tried as juveniles.”

Sims said the family is still waiting on the fifth teenager to be tried as an adult. She said she feels confident that he will be.

“We just want this to be over,” Vonda Sims, another sister, said. All of the family members said they were upset when Demetri Reinhart walked into the courtroom smiling.