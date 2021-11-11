Four COVID-19 deaths reported in Catawba County

Catawba County saw four COVID-19 deaths in a seven-day period, according to Catawba County Public Health.

The new deaths, reported Wednesday, bring the county’s total to 439. The deaths were reported from Nov. 4 through Wednesday.

The county saw 223 new coronavirus cases in the same time period, bringing the county’s total to 25,664 cases since the pandemic began.

There are 16 county residents hospitalized with the virus, according to public health.

About 53% of Catawba County residents have had one or more doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Statewide, about 60% of the population has received one or more doses of the vaccine.

There have been 1,485,455 total cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina and 1,095 people are hospitalized as of Wednesday, according to NCDHHS.

Hospitals

Catawba Valley Medical Center reported 18 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday, 14 of whom are unvaccinated. There are three COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit and two are on ventilators.

Frye Regional Medical Center had about 10 COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday, according to Marketing and Communications Director Ann Metz.

