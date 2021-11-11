 Skip to main content
Four COVID-19 deaths reported in Catawba County
CATAWBA COUNTY

  • Updated
Catawba County saw four COVID-19 deaths in a seven-day period, according to Catawba County Public Health.

The new deaths, reported Wednesday, bring the county’s total to 439. The deaths were reported from Nov. 4 through Wednesday.

The county saw 223 new coronavirus cases in the same time period, bringing the county’s total to 25,664 cases since the pandemic began.

There are 16 county residents hospitalized with the virus, according to public health.

About 900,000 kids aged 5 to 11 will have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in their first week of eligibility, the White House said Wednesday, providing the first glimpse at the pace of the school-aged vaccination campaign.

About 53% of Catawba County residents have had one or more doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Statewide, about 60% of the population has received one or more doses of the vaccine.

There have been 1,485,455 total cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina and 1,095 people are hospitalized as of Wednesday, according to NCDHHS.

Hospitals

Catawba Valley Medical Center reported 18 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday, 14 of whom are unvaccinated. There are three COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit and two are on ventilators.

Frye Regional Medical Center had about 10 COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday, according to Marketing and Communications Director Ann Metz.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

25,664 total cases

16 hospitalized

439 deaths

19,040 recovered

83,795 vaccinated

Burke County

16,251 total cases

12 hospitalized

270 deaths

15,807 recovered

42,018 vaccinated

Caldwell County

15,710 total cases

9 hospitalized

213 deaths

15,279 recovered

38,376 vaccinated

Alexander County

6,581 total cases

7 hospitalized

125 deaths

1,945 recovered

16,090 vaccinated

North Carolina

1,485,455 total cases

1,095 hospitalized

18,371 deaths

1,454,082 recovered

6,262,599 vaccinated

Caldwell County data is as of Nov. 5. All other data is as of Wednesday. Vaccination data represents people who have had at least one dose.

Want the vaccine?

To get an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine with Catawba County Public Health, sign up at www.CatawbaVaccine.org or call 828-282-2002.

