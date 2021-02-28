Four COVID-19 cases reported in Catawba County on Sunday

Catawba County Public Health reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. This brings the total cases in Catawba County to 17,055 cases.
Of the total cases, there are 43 hospitalizations, 16,189 recoveries and 282 deaths.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services did not update the state’s numbers Sunday. According to the website, this is due to implementation of changes aimed at improving system performance.
The next update will be available Monday, March 1.
Catawba County
- 4 new cases
- 17,055 total cases
- 43 hospitalized
- 282 deaths
- 16,189 recovered
- 18,960 vaccinated
Burke County
- 22 new cases
- 9,401 total cases
- 10 hospitalized
- 140 deaths
- 8,700 recovered
- 11,617 vaccinated
Caldwell County
- 26 new cases
- 8,599 total cases
- 17 hospitalized
- 130 deaths
- 7,682 recovered
- 11,349 vaccinated
Alexander County
- 7 new cases
- 3,883 total cases
- 10 hospitalized
- 81 deaths
- 1,945 recovered
- 4,480 vaccinated
North Carolina
- 3,351 new cases
- 858,548 total cases
- 1,414 hospitalized
- 11,212 deaths
- 795,521 recovered
- 1,375,046 vaccinated
Caldwell and Burke county data is as of Wednesday. Alexander County data is as of Friday and state data is as of Saturday. Vaccination data represents people who have had at least one dose.
