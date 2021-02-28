Four COVID-19 cases reported in Catawba County on Sunday

Catawba County Public Health reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. This brings the total cases in Catawba County to 17,055 cases.

Of the total cases, there are 43 hospitalizations, 16,189 recoveries and 282 deaths.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services did not update the state’s numbers Sunday. According to the website, this is due to implementation of changes aimed at improving system performance.

The next update will be available Monday, March 1.