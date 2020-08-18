Four Catawba County roads are still closed after weekend storms

Four roads in Catawba County were closed Monday as a result of strong storms over the weekend.

The area in the 300 block of Herman Sipe Road was closed so workers with the N.C. Department of Transportation could repair damage, said Amy McCauley, Catawba County communications and marketing director.

The repairs will take between two and three weeks, McCauley said.

Three other sections of road were also still closed on Monday: the 2500 block of Fourth Avenue SW in Long View, the area around the bridge on Kool Park Road and the 2000 block of Snow Creek Road.

The town of Long View is in the process of repairing Fourth Avenue, McCauley said. The Kool Park and Snow Creek road repairs are expected to take three weeks.

McCauley said the NCDOT is assessing road conditions and more roads may be closed.

The torrential rainfall over the weekend prompted Randy Isenhower, the chairman of the Catawba County Board of Commissioners, to declare a state of emergency Saturday morning.

Isenhower said early Monday afternoon the state of emergency would likely be lifted within the next 24 hours.