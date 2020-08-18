Four Catawba County roads are still closed after weekend storms

Four roads in Catawba County were closed Monday as a result of strong storms over the weekend.
The area in the 300 block of Herman Sipe Road was closed so workers with the N.C. Department of Transportation could repair damage, said Amy McCauley, Catawba County communications and marketing director.
The repairs will take between two and three weeks, McCauley said.
Three other sections of road were also still closed on Monday: the 2500 block of Fourth Avenue SW in Long View, the area around the bridge on Kool Park Road and the 2000 block of Snow Creek Road.
The town of Long View is in the process of repairing Fourth Avenue, McCauley said. The Kool Park and Snow Creek road repairs are expected to take three weeks.
McCauley said the NCDOT is assessing road conditions and more roads may be closed.
The torrential rainfall over the weekend prompted Randy Isenhower, the chairman of the Catawba County Board of Commissioners, to declare a state of emergency Saturday morning.
Isenhower said early Monday afternoon the state of emergency would likely be lifted within the next 24 hours.
The scale and cost of the damage has not yet been determined. Damage assessments are ongoing.
In addition to the roads, McCauley said some sewer lines and pump stations were also damaged. There were wastewater spills in Hickory and Newton.
Hickory reported three separate wastewater spills: 113,000 gallons into Snow Creek, 60,000 gallons into Falling Creek and 1,200 gallons into Clarks Creek.
Newton reported the discharge of roughly 2,000 gallons of wastewater on Burris Road.
The N.C. Division of Water Resources is looking into the spills.
The chance for more rain is expected to climb throughout the week, with chances above 60 percent on Thursday and Friday, according to the AccuWeather forecast.
“Repeated heavy rains are a definite concern and can lead to increased risk of flash flooding,” McCauley said. “We ask residents to remain aware of the weather and their surroundings, have an emergency plan and know where they will go if their situation becomes dangerous.”
Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.
