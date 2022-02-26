Foundations fund hauling upgrade for Exodus Homes

HICKORY — Exodus Homes, a faith-based United Way agency providing supportive housing for homeless recovering people, has received two grants to fund an upgrade for their hauling enterprises in Exodus Works, their revenue generating vocational training program.

The net profit of Exodus Works is a primary source of funding for Exodus Homes.

Some of the most requested services of Exodus Works are cleanouts and hauling for the Hickory area. Exodus Homes’ residents working as volunteers in Exodus Works help people clean out barns, sheds, attics, garages, warehouses, hoarder houses and abandoned homeless camps as well as hauling landscape debris.

Every week they have had to make multiple trips to the landfill to dump the debris using a regular pickup truck and landscape trailer.

As demand for this service has grown, Exodus Homes graduate and Exodus Works Supervisor George Reid made it clear they needed an upgrade to be more cost effective and time efficient.

“I have been begging Rev. Susan for years to help us get a dump trailer so we could make less trips to the landfill and only handle the trash one time,” he said.