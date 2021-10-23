Foundation raises $65,000 for hospice patient care

NEWTON — Carolina Caring’s Charitable Foundation raised more than $65,000 during its annual Friends Fore Hospice Golf Tournament, one of Carolina Caring’s biggest fundraisers in support of patient care.

The tournament was held Oct. 4 at Catawba Country Club and included dozens of teams that competed in three flights to help maintain a safe, socially distanced environment.

Presented by Paramount KIA Hickory and sponsored by many other local companies and donors, the tournament supports Carolina Caring’s abiding pledge to make hospice care available to anyone who needs it throughout the 12-county area it serves.

The Carolina Caring Foundation has a variety of opportunities for the community to help fund programs of impact and exceptional care, including its Life Enrichment Program, Pathways of Promise, Pet Peace of Mind and more. For more information about Carolina Caring’s Charitable Foundation, visit CarolinaCaring.org/our-foundation.

Carolina Caring, founded in 1979, is an independent, community-based, nonprofit health-care provider. It specializes in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses, and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine and hospice care for all ages, primary care and grief counseling. Currently, Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Charlotte region. For more information about Carolina Caring, call 828-466-0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org.