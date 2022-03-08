Foundation presents Cutest Pet Contest

NEWTON — The Carolina Caring Foundation has announced its second annual Cutest Pet Contest, where community members can vote for their favorite furry friend.
Wylie, the 2021-22 Spokespet for Carolina Caring's Pet Peace of Mind program, is ready to pass on his reign. He has been an excellent champion for hospice care, and it’s time for the organization to find his successor.
The winner will become the new Spokespet of the Year and receive a custom graphite portrait by local artist, Jill Meeks. The top 12 finalists will be featured in the organization’s 2023 calendar.
Pet owners can enter the contest by making a donation to Pet Peace of Mind at CarolinaCaring.org/cutest-pet and submitting a photo of their pet to foundation@carolinacaring.org by Sunday, March 13. Voting will begin on Monday, March 14, on Carolina Caring’s Foundation Facebook page. The winner will be announced Tuesday, March 22. For more information and contest details, please visit CarolinaCaring.org/cutest-pet.
Proceeds from the contest help to provide pet care services for patients who are unable to care for their pets while in Carolina Caring’s Hospice program. Services include assistance with pet food, financial help with routine veterinary care, transporting pets to veterinary appointments, pet boarding, grooming, walking and more.
Pet Peace of Mind allows patients to complete their end-of-life journey without worrying about their pet’s current or future needs. For more information, call 828-466-0466, extension 2143.
Carolina Caring, founded in 1979, is an independent, community-based, nonprofit health care provider. It specializes in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses, and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine and hospice care for all ages, primary care and grief counseling. Currently, Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Charlotte region. For more information about Carolina Caring, call 828-466-0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org
Pet Peace of Mind is headquartered in Salem, Oregon. Since 2009, the organization has partnered with hospice, home health care organizations and hospitals to enrich the quality of life and well-being of their patients by providing training and programming to help local organizations care for the pets of their patients. Its vision is to ensure every critically ill patient has the support they need to maintain the loving bond with their pets, and that no pet is left homeless after the passing of their human companion. Pet Peace of Mind is a registered trademark of Pet Peace of Mind, Inc.