Foundation presents Cutest Pet Contest

Carolina Caring, founded in 1979, is an independent, community-based, nonprofit health care provider. It specializes in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses, and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine and hospice care for all ages, primary care and grief counseling. Currently, Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Charlotte region. For more information about Carolina Caring, call 828-466-0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org

Pet Peace of Mind is headquartered in Salem, Oregon. Since 2009, the organization has partnered with hospice, home health care organizations and hospitals to enrich the quality of life and well-being of their patients by providing training and programming to help local organizations care for the pets of their patients. Its vision is to ensure every critically ill patient has the support they need to maintain the loving bond with their pets, and that no pet is left homeless after the passing of their human companion. Pet Peace of Mind is a registered trademark of Pet Peace of Mind, Inc.