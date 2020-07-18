Foundation offers community grants

HICKORY - The board of advisors of the Catawba Valley Community Foundation is accepting grant applications from nonprofits serving needs in the local community.
Funds are available for nonprofit organizations serving the community in Alexander, Caldwell and Catawba counties and will be awarded from the community grant-making fund.
Grants typically range from $1,000 to $2,500. Due to the impacts of COVID-19 on the community, the Catawba Valley County Community Foundation board has made the decision to prioritize grant applications submitted by organizations significantly impacted by the pandemic. Other organizations not responding to the impact of COVID-19 will still be considered for potential funding. Special consideration will continue to be given to applications that focus on early childhood development, mental health or substance abuse. Total grant making will not exceed $30,000.
Applications are available online. Visit nccommunityfoundation.org for information about applying. The deadline for applications is noon Aug. 18.
Grants are not available for re-granting purposes, capital campaigns, capital improvements, out-of-state travel or for individuals. Funds are awarded by the board of advisors of the Catawba Valley Community Foundation, an affiliate of the North Carolina Community Foundation.
“This is a wonderful opportunity for our nonprofits to expand their impact in our local community,” said Tamara Coley, CVCF board president. “We are excited to partner with our local nonprofit community to continue supporting the Catawba Valley.”
For more information, contact NCCF Program Officer Tyran Hill at thill@nccommunityfoundation.org or 828-772-1886 or visit the NCCF website at nccommunityfoundation.org.
