Foundation names Patrick Beaver scholars

The board of directors of the Patrick Beaver Scholarship Foundation announces its 2021 scholarship recipients. They are Caeley Arney, Mason Buff, Nicholas Byles, Aaron Connolly, Catelyn Cook, Makenzie Fairchild, Evan Griffith, Stephanie Gutierrez, Rachel Hodakowski, Madison Midea, Gabriel Propst, Whitney Stewart, Bradley Tepper, and Ellen Williams.
The Patrick Beaver Scholarship Foundation is a private foundation that distributes four-year college scholarships to deserving students each spring. The foundation is named for Patrick Beaver, a Hickory native, who attended Hickory Public Schools and was a rising senior at Christ School in Arden, N.C., when he died in 1997.
Patrick Beaver scholars are required to possess strong character, solid academics and clear educational goals. Applications are accepted each spring from local high school students. Each recipient receives a college scholarship totaling $12,000 over a four-year period.
￼Caeley Arney will be attending North Carolina State University in the fall and plans to major in chemical engineering. While attending Alexander Early College, Caeley served as co-chief ambassador at her school. She has been a member of the Student Council, Mu Alpha Theta and National Beta Club and has been a member of the varsity tennis team and track and field. In addition to academic success and her participation in sports, Caeley has volunteered many hours serving others either through her church or local agencies. Caeley is the daughter of Renae and Christopher Arney.
￼Mason Buff will be attending North Carolina State University in the fall and plans to earn a degree in business management. While attending St. Stephens High School, Mason served as a junior marshal, the communication liaison for the Beta Club and was named to the CVCC President’s List, earning 33 college credit hours at CVCC. He participated in JV and varsity football and basketball and was a member of the tennis team. Mason has many hours of community service including serving at the Hickory Soup Kitchen, providing meals for seniors, and serving as a Salvation Army bell ringer. Tammy and Rick Buff are Mason’s parents.
￼Nicholas Byles will be attending UNC-Chapel Hill in the fall where he plans to major in clinical psychology. While at Newton-Conover High School, Nick served as a member of the school’s student government, tutored students after school, was the founder/president of the school’s Disc Golf Club and volunteered at the Catawba County Museum of History. Nick has been a member of the Beta Club, National Honors Society and National Technical Honors Society, Mu Alpha Theta and National Society of High School Scholars. April and Scott Byles are Nick’s parents.
Aaron Connolly will be attending Liberty University in the fall and plans to major in psychology. While attending East Burke High School, Aaron achieved an outstanding academic record and was named to the National Honor Society and the Quill and Scroll International Honor Society. He is proficient in Adobe visual design and in multimedia and web page design and has served on the yearbook staff at East Burke High School. Christina Connolly and Bill Connolly Jr. are Aaron’s parent.
Catelyn Cook will be attending the University of Miami in the fall and plans to major in global health with a focus on pre-medicine and a minor in Spanish. While at St. Stephens High School, Cate has been a Scholar Athlete participating in club and varsity swim teams and the varsity golf team. She was served on the Catawba County Youth Council and has volunteered at the Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministries and Girls Scouts Carolinas. She aspires to work for Doctors without Borders and maybe join the Peace Corps for a year. Cate is the daughter of Lane and Michael Cook.
Mack Fairchild will be attending UNC-Chapel Hill in the fall and plans to major in biochemistry with a focus on pre-medicine. While attending St. Stephens High School, Mack was named a Scholar Athlete as a member of the varsity volleyball team and received the AP National Scholar Award. She has been a member of the National Beta Club, National Technical Honor Society, and Key Club, as well as serving as Senior Class President. Mack has served on the Hickory Youth Council since 2018 and has volunteered at the soup kitchen and the Special Olympics. Mack is the daughter of Blair and Bradley Fairchild.
Evan Griffith will be attending Campbell University in the fall where he plans to major in biochemistry on a pre-med track, with a minor in music. Evan has also been selected for early acceptance into the Campbell University School of Osteopathic Medicine. While at Bunker Hill High School, Evan has been on the A honor roll, the president’s list at CVCC, and served as a junior marshall. He has been a leader and captain in band and has been honored as an all-county band member since seventh grade. Evan is a member of the golf team and served on the prom committee, the student council and the HOSA Club and is active in the Beta Club. Evan also has served as the school ambassador for the Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership seminar known as HOBY. He has recorded more than 180 hours serving his community. Evan is the son of Wendy and Trent Griffith.
Stephanie Gutierrez will be attending North Carolina State University in the fall and plans to major in biomedical engineering. While at Newton-Conover High School, Stephanie was a member of the Newton-Conover High School marching band and, through her strength of perseverance, received recognitions in physical science and math. Melida Gutierrez Escobar and Wilber Valente Balbuena are her parents.
Rachel Hodakowski will be attending UNC-Chapel Hill in the fall and plans to major in biology with a focus on pre-medicine. While attending St. Stephens High School, Rachel received recognition in biology and Math III, participated in the Hugh O’Brien Youth Leadership program, and was selected for Governor’s School for English. Rachel has also served as vice chair on the Hickory Youth Council and served as vice president on the St. Stephens Student Council. She has been a member of travel soccer as well as a captain of her school’s varsity soccer team. Among other volunteer efforts, Rachel has volunteered at the Salvation Army, the Hickory Soup Kitchen, and decorated Christmas trees for patients at Frye Hospital. Christy and Jeff Hodakowski are her parents.
Madison Midea will be attending UNC-Chapel Hill in the fall and plans to major in political science. While attending St. Stephens High School, Madison has been a member of the Beta Club, a member of the Key Club, serving as co-president, and served as student body president. She has been a member of the Student Council and served on the Hickory Youth Council from 2018 to the present. Madison has volunteered at the Hickory Soup Kitchen since 2017 and has been a volunteer with the Footcandle Film Festival. Madison is the daughter of Emily and Dan Midea.
Gabriel Propst will be attending the University of Tennessee in the fall and plans to major in mechanical engineering. While attending Hickory High School, Gabriel has been a member of the National Honors Society, National Technical Honors Society, and the Beta Club. He has participated in football, baseball, and track. Gabriel participated in a summer Construction Academy at the local community college and obtained his OSHA certification and completed more than 130 hours participating in a CTE internship course at a local automotive shop. Kimberly Propst and Corey Nunley are Gabriel’s parents.
Whitney Stewart has been accepted in the honors program at Gardner Webb University in the fall and plans to earn a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing. While at Bandys High School, Whitney served as editor in chief for the yearbook, attended the Wake Forest Medical Camp, and served as a junior marshall. She participated in varsity track and field and cheerleading during her four years at Bandys and was a member of the Beta Club, Pep Club, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Student Government Association. Whitney has volunteered with the Special Olympics and outreach programs with Abernathy Memorial Methodist Church and Beth Eden Lutheran Church. Lori and Jason Stewart are Whitney’s parents.
Bradley Tepper will be attending UNC-Charlotte in the fall where he plans to major in business analytics. While at Discovery High School, Brad served as junior marshall and earned the Quality Work and Independent Thinker awards. He has been dually enrolled at the local community college providing him with advanced classes and college credits. He has more than 200 hours of volunteer work with many nonprofits in the area but is particularly proud of his work with the Conflict Resolution Center. Lisa and Thomas Tepper are Brad’s parents.
Ellen Williams will be attending UNC-Chapel Hill and plans to major in biology with a focus on genetics. While attending Discovery High School, Ellen was the recipient of numerous awards for academics, band, and athletics, as well as being named to the CVCC dean’s list and receiving the YMCA Teen Character Award. She was a member of club and varsity soccer teams and the varsity swimming team. Ellen also participated in marching band, concert band, jazz band and community band. She has been involved with community service hours working at the Science Center, mission trips with her church and working with local shelters. Dana and Randy Williams are Ellen’s parents.