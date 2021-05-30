Foundation names Patrick Beaver scholars

Catelyn Cook will be attending the University of Miami in the fall and plans to major in global health with a focus on pre-medicine and a minor in Spanish. While at St. Stephens High School, Cate has been a Scholar Athlete participating in club and varsity swim teams and the varsity golf team. She was served on the Catawba County Youth Council and has volunteered at the Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministries and Girls Scouts Carolinas. She aspires to work for Doctors without Borders and maybe join the Peace Corps for a year. Cate is the daughter of Lane and Michael Cook.

Mack Fairchild will be attending UNC-Chapel Hill in the fall and plans to major in biochemistry with a focus on pre-medicine. While attending St. Stephens High School, Mack was named a Scholar Athlete as a member of the varsity volleyball team and received the AP National Scholar Award. She has been a member of the National Beta Club, National Technical Honor Society, and Key Club, as well as serving as Senior Class President. Mack has served on the Hickory Youth Council since 2018 and has volunteered at the soup kitchen and the Special Olympics. Mack is the daughter of Blair and Bradley Fairchild.