NEWTON — Building on its legacy as a nonprofit, faith-based organization, the EveryAge Foundation has chosen the Rev. Thad S. Austin, Ph.D., as its new vice president of philanthropy.

Austin brings more than 15 years of experience in fundraising, strategic evaluation, creative problem-solving, and building and managing high-performing teams to his new role. He is a published author and a sought-after speaker at national and international events centered around religious philanthropy.

Most recently, Austin served in senior leadership at Duke University, where he designed and implemented major initiatives supported by The Duke Endowment. In addition to establishing a $4.6 million center for innovation and community engagement at Duke Divinity School, he also acquired more than $900,000 in grants and individual contributions. He is experienced in annual fundraising, major gift cultivation and solicitation, and building lasting relationships with board members and volunteers.

Austin also serves as an adjunct faculty member at Indiana University in Indianapolis, where he was a William and Edie Enright Fellow, involved in digital communication and online engagement. Prior to that role, he served as executive pastor at First United Methodist Church in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and was a health and education policy intern for the United States Senate.

Austin graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in Bible and theology at Asbury University in Wilmore, Kentucky. He received a Master of Divinity degree at Asbury Theological Seminary and earned a Ph.D. in philanthropic studies at Indiana University. He has also studied at Wesley Theological Seminary in Washington, D.C., and was a visiting American scholar at Oxford University in the United Kingdom.

Reflecting on his new role, Austin shared, “EveryAge’s stellar reputation preceded my interest in the vice president of philanthropy position. I learned of the organization through a colleague at Duke and was intrigued by the prospect of expanding my work with a mission-oriented organization that continually advances senior living services and quality of life. I’m eager to spearhead the foundation’s in-place programs and to help create new opportunities through community support and EveryAge’s vision.”

Lee Syria, president and CEO of EveryAge, stated, “Adding Thad to the leadership team significantly broadens our capabilities in development, fundraising, and community engagement. His skills and background dovetail with new initiatives we’re putting in place, and we know that he’ll be a great asset in sharing our mission and raising awareness to cultivate charitable support for our services, communities, and programs to serve older adults throughout North Carolina and in Virginia.”

EveryAge, formerly United Church Homes and Services, is the parent company of 12 not-for-profit organizations that serve more than 2,000 older adults in North Carolina and Virginia. Programs include continuing care retirement communities (Abernethy Laurels, Piedmont Crossing, and Lake Prince Woods), PACE organizations, and affordable housing communities. To learn more, visit www.everyage.org.