NEWTON — The EveryAge Foundation will host its 19th annual benefit golf tournament on Monday, May 15, at Catawba Country Club, 1154 Country Club Road, Newton.

The Foundation provides benevolent support for people in need and funds programs that enrich the lives of the EveryAge family. Local golfers and sponsors are both invited to participate in this mission-oriented event.

Registration begins at 9 a.m., and the tournament will kick off at 10 a.m. with a shotgun start. Play is captain’s choice. Boxed lunches and gift bags will be provided, along with post-play pizza and ice cream. Awards will be presented in a variety of categories, including putting, closest to the pin, and longest drive. Team fees are $500 for a foursome or $125 per player, which includes greens fees and golf cart fees. Players also have the option of purchasing mulligans during the tournament.

To reserve a slot for a foursome, to become a sponsor, or to donate items for gift bags, contact Patrick Gorman, director of philanthropy, at 828-465-8013 or pgorman@everyage.org by Friday, April 28.

Among the causes the golf tournament supports are the employee assistance fund, spiritual life fund, campus enrichment fund, UCC family fund, innovation fund, benevolent fund, and employee education fund.

Organizations that have already committed to sponsorship opportunities include Southern Pharmacy, Saunders Supply Company, Ziegler: Specialty Investment Bank, US Foods, United Heartland: Workers' Compensation & Risk Management, and Hunter March Insurance.

For additional information about the EveryAge Foundation or to learn how you can contribute to the organization’s mission through a one-time donation or a legacy gift, visit https://everyage.org/foundation/.