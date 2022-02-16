Foundation hosts annual Legacy Leaders’ Banquet

The foundation also specializes in the Strong Student Leaders program. Strong Student Leaders, started by the foundation in 2019, is designed to equip area high school juniors and seniors with the proper tools to navigate their lives and careers post-graduation. There are currently more than 150 students being served across four area high schools, including their newest installment at Hickory Career and Arts Magnet High School. The program is expanding to include four more installments within the year.

“The Strong Student Leaders program is innovative and encouraging not only for the students, but for us,” said Foundation Executive Assistant and volunteer Madi Phillips. “We are fortunate enough to connect with so many brilliant students who consistently bring energy and insight to every meeting. It’s an incredible opportunity.” Schronce and Phillips work alongside 12 community volunteers who distribute the curriculum, and are onboarding 20 more in 2022 for new program installments.

Catawba Valley Leadership Foundation also hosts an annual leadership conference, scheduled for Sept. 9, 2022. This event is a half-day conference targeted for leaders looking to expand their network, learn from valued leaders in the community, and hear more about the foundation’s continued impact. The foundation also provides executive coaching to area leaders. Learn more about Catawba Valley Leadership Foundation and find upcoming events at www.catawbaleadership.org.