Foundation gift supports food ministries at church

HILDEBRAN — The Hildebran United Methodist Church recently received a $3,000 grant award from the J. Alex and Vivian G. Mull Foundation to be used in the food ministries offered through the church.

The food gifts are distributed to Burke County residents every Monday and Thursday at the church from noon to 1 p.m. The church also maintains an emergency pantry. People in need can contact the church for emergency food from the pantry.

Due to COVID-19, the church's soup kitchen has closed temporarily, but will resume when conditions allow.

The church's food van is on the road six days each week picking up food from four different vendors. The all-volunteer staff puts in many hours getting the food ready for clients.

The J. Alex and Vivian G. Mull Foundation is administered by the Burke County Community Foundation in Morganton.

Hildebran United Methodist Church is at 110 South Center St. in Hildebran. The Rev. Robert A. "Tony" Bowman is pastor. Call 828-397-6939.