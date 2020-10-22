Foundation awards $30,950 in local grants

Advisory board members live and work in the Catawba Valley, positioning them to strategically leverage resources, meet local needs and access opportunities. In addition to Coley, board members include: Michelle Kirby (vice president), Lilly Skok Bunch (secretary), Suzan Anderson, Beth Deal, Becky Gibbons, Gary Herman, Mandy Pitts-Hildebrand, Brice Melton, Ralph Prestwood, Beth Rogers, Angie Story, John Teeter and Jamie Treadaway.

The Catawba Valley Community Foundation, through the NCCF, makes it easy to become a philanthropist, whatever your means or charitable goals. You can open an endowment for your favorite cause at any time — or contribute to an existing fund in any amount.

Tax-deductible contributions, made payable to the Catawba Valley Community Foundation, can be mailed to the North Carolina Community Foundation, 3737 Glenwood Ave. Suite 460, Raleigh, NC 27612. Contributions can also be made online at nccommunityfoundation.org.

About the North Carolina Community Foundation

The NCCF is the single statewide community foundation serving North Carolina and has administered more than $161 million in grants since its inception in 1988.