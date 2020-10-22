Foundation awards $30,950 in local grants

HICKORY — The board of advisers of the Catawba Valley Community Foundation recently announced $30,950 in local grant awards from its community grantmaking fund.
This year the board granted:
• $2,450 to Catawba Valley Behavioral Healthcare for improving safe access to behavioral health care in the time of COVID-19
• $5,000 to South Caldwell Christian Ministries for the lunch at home program
• $2,500 to the Catawba County Council on Aging for the West Hickory Senior Center Food Pantry
• $2,000 to the Children's Advocacy Center of Catawba County for tele-mental health services to child victims of sexual abuse
• $2,000 to the Family Care Center of Catawba Valley, Inc. for wi-fi for families
• $2,500 to the Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry for the shower ministry
• $2,500 to Habitat for Humanity - Catawba Valley, Inc. for repairs
• $2,000 to the Patrick Beaver Learning Resource Center, Inc. for structured literacy tutoring online
• $2,500 to The Corner Table for food and operating supplies for meal programs
• $7,500 to TROSA (Triangle Residential Options for Substance Abusers, Inc.) for residential substance abuse recovery services for individuals from the Catawba Valley
Tamara Coley, board president, thanked the community for its continued support of the Catawba Valley Community Foundation.
“We are proud to support these nonprofit programs that are so vital to the community,” Coley said. “We are grateful to the many generous individuals and organizations that have supported our work to inspire philanthropy across our community.”
For more information, contact NCCF Community Leadership Officer Colby Martin at 828-358-0030 or cmartin@nccommunityfoundation.org or visit the NCCF website at nccommunityfoundation.org.
About the Catawba Valley Foundation
The Catawba Valley Community Foundation is a growing family of philanthropic funds, source of grants for local causes, partners for donors and affiliate of the North Carolina Community Foundation.
The CVCF was founded in 1997 and is led by a local volunteer advisory board that helps build community assets through the creation of permanent endowments, makes grants and leverages leadership — all for the benefit of the Catawba Valley.
The CVCF board advises the Catawba Valley Community Fund, the unrestricted community grantmaking fund, to support local needs.
The competitive grants program is held annually.
Advisory board members live and work in the Catawba Valley, positioning them to strategically leverage resources, meet local needs and access opportunities. In addition to Coley, board members include: Michelle Kirby (vice president), Lilly Skok Bunch (secretary), Suzan Anderson, Beth Deal, Becky Gibbons, Gary Herman, Mandy Pitts-Hildebrand, Brice Melton, Ralph Prestwood, Beth Rogers, Angie Story, John Teeter and Jamie Treadaway.
The Catawba Valley Community Foundation, through the NCCF, makes it easy to become a philanthropist, whatever your means or charitable goals. You can open an endowment for your favorite cause at any time — or contribute to an existing fund in any amount.
Tax-deductible contributions, made payable to the Catawba Valley Community Foundation, can be mailed to the North Carolina Community Foundation, 3737 Glenwood Ave. Suite 460, Raleigh, NC 27612. Contributions can also be made online at nccommunityfoundation.org.
About the North Carolina Community Foundation
The NCCF is the single statewide community foundation serving North Carolina and has administered more than $161 million in grants since its inception in 1988.
With more than $284 million in assets, NCCF sustains more than 1,300 endowments established to provide long-term support of a broad range of community needs, nonprofit organizations, institutions and scholarships. The NCCF partners with a network of affiliate foundations to provide local resource allocation and community assistance across the state. An important component of NCCF’s mission is to ensure that rural philanthropy has a voice at local, regional and national levels.
For more information, visit nccommunityfoundation.org.
