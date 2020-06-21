Foundation announces 2020 scholarship recipients

MAIDEN - The board of directors of the Drum-Wilkinson Educational Foundation announced that an independent scholarship selection committee has chosen seven outstanding individuals to receive a scholarship from the foundation in 2020.
Committee members include Judy Culbreth of Hickory, Rebekah Wilkinson of Claremont and Laurie Jacobs of Newton. DWEF board member Donna Baker served as liaison between the committee and the DWEF board of directors.
Those selected to receive one of the seven scholarships the organization has available this year are:
Olivia Grace Townsell of Statesville High School will receive DWEF’s Dr. Elam A. Drum $500 Memorial Scholarship to assist her in attending UNC/Chapel Hill;
Rhiannon Michelle Salem of North Iredell High School will receive DWEF’s Dr. David E. Drum $500 Memorial Scholarship to assist her in attending Appalachian State University;
Ivory Ray Steed of North Iredell High School will receive DWEF’s $300 Denelta Coley Self Memorial Scholarship to assist him in attending UNC/Charlotte;
Jenna Breann Menetrier of Bandys High School will receive DWEF’s Fleet & Inez Drum $300 Memorial Scholarship toward her expense at Lenoir-Rhyne University;
Riley Joshua Hatton of Alexander Central High School will receive DWEF’s Dr. Elam A. Drum $250 Memorial Scholarship toward his expense in attending Western Carolina University;
Jason Lee Thomson of North Lincoln High School will receive DWEF’s $250 Mark Anthony Kincaid Memorial Scholarship to assist him with his UNC/Chapel Hill expense;
Gabriela Josena Dagenhart of Bandys High School will receive DWEF’s Danny Ray Cox $250 Memorial Scholarship which will be helpful in paying her UNC/Chapel Hill expense.
The Drum-Wilkinson Educational Foundation is a ministry of the Drum-Wilkinson Clan. Scholarships are not restricted to family members and family members are not provided preferential treatment with the “blind process” used by DWEF. DWEF is a 501-C-3 organization under the rules of the Internal Revenue Service.
Typically, the deadline for DWEF to receive a completed application for consideration is in March. All necessary information is included in each year’s DWEF Scholarship Application and Guide which may be obtained in December or January by email to dwef12@hotmail.com, or a self-addressed, stamped envelope mailed to DWEF, 2419 Bud Arndt Rd., Maiden NC 28650, or through the student’s high school guidance counselor. Notices are sent to media as well as school systems in various counties and posted on the organization’s Facebook page online. Applicants are not required to be high school students but may also be adults returning to school or college/university students seeking more education.
