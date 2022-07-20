Foundation accepting applications for grants

HICKORY — The board of advisors of the Catawba Valley Community Foundation is accepting grant applications from nonprofits serving needs in the local community.

Funds are available for nonprofit organizations serving Alexander, Caldwell and Catawba counties. Special consideration will be given to applications that focus on early childhood development, mental health, and/or substance abuse. Grants typically range from $1,000 to $2,500.

Applications are available beginning July 22. Visit nccommunityfoundation.org/Catawba-Valley for information about applying. The deadline for applications is noon on Aug. 23.

Grants are not available for regranting purposes, capital campaigns, capital improvements, out-of-state travel or for individuals. Funds are awarded by the board of advisors of the Catawba Valley Community Foundation, an affiliate of the North Carolina Community Foundation (NCCF).

“We are proud to partner with our nonprofit community to expand their impact in the Catawba Valley,” said Michelle Kirby, board president. “Their work improves the lives of the people in our community every day.”

For more information, contact Tyran Hill, NCCF program officer, at thill@nccommunityfoundation.org or 828-772-1886.

The Catawba Valley Community Foundation was founded in 1997 and is led by a local volunteer advisory board that helps build community assets by creating permanent endowments, making grants and leveraging leadership – all for the benefit of the Catawba Valley.

The CVCF board advises the community grantmaking fund to support local needs. The competitive grants program is held annually.

Advisory board members live and work in the Catawba Valley, positioning them to strategically leverage resources, meet local needs and access opportunities. In addition to Kirby, board members include Beth Rogers (secretary/treasurer), Suzan Anderson, Tamara Coley, John Francis, Becky R. Gibbons, Gary Herman, Dr. Dianne Little, Mandy Pitts-Hildebrand, John Teeter, Jamie Treadaway and Ken Wilkinson.

The Catawba Valley Community Foundation makes it easy to support your community. You can open an endowment for your favorite cause at any time or contribute to an existing fund in any amount. Tax-deductible contributions, made payable to the Catawba Valley Community Foundation, can be mailed to the North Carolina Community Foundation, 3737 Glenwood Ave., Suite 460, Raleigh, NC 27612. Contributions can also be made online at nccommunityfoundation.org/Catawba-Valley.