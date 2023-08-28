A 3-week-old baby was seriously injured when she was struck in the head by a foul ball at a Hickory Crawdads game on Friday.

The baby’s mother, Courtney Prestwood, said her family attended the game with some friends. The baby girl’s name is Georgia. The Prestwoods are from Lenoir.

During the game, Georgia’s father, Hunt Prestwood, was feeding her at the picnic area near first base. When people yelled “foul ball,” Hunt tucked Georgia under his chest to protect her, Courtney said.

“The ball came between (Hunt’s) ear and shoulder and hit her,” Courtney said via Facebook direct message. “It happened so fast and I’m still unsure how the ball managed to get to her, but it did! We ran to the nurses’ station at the game and from there they called an ambulance.”

Georgia was rushed to Frye Regional Medical Center. A CT scan confirmed that the ball fractured Georgia’s skull and caused her brain to bleed, Courtney said. Georgia was later flown by helicopter from Frye Regional Medical Center to Brenner Children’s Hospital in Winston-Salem, Courtney said.

Courtney said Georgia was unable to eat from about 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. due to the injuries. She said on Monday morning that Georgia is still having trouble eating.

“(The doctors) are certain the bleed and fracture will go away on its own but now she won’t eat,” Courtney said. “Hopefully things will get better so we can go home, still unsure on when that will be, but we are hopeful.”

Georgia’s grandmother Kathie Greene set up a GoFundMe page titled “Medical expenses for baby Georgia” to help Hunt and Courtney.

“People have asked my son and daughter-in-law about donating to help with their expenses,” Greene said on the GoFundMe page. “And they asked me to set this up for them. We appreciate all the prayers!”