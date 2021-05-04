 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fostering Hope Catawba Valley to have launch party
0 comments

Fostering Hope Catawba Valley to have launch party

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HICKORY — Fostering Hope Catawba Valley invites the public to its launch party from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 8.

Fostering Hope Catawba Valley is a nonprofit that strives to support children in foster care and the people who surround them socially, emotionally and physically.

The launch party will be held at First United Methodist Church Hickory at 311 Third Ave. NE. The nonprofit invites the community to join in the celebration and learn more about ways to help children in foster care.

People are invited to drive through or stay awhile. Doughnuts and the Taproot Coffee Truck will be available.

For more information about Fostering Hope Catawba Valley, visit fosteringhopecatawba.com or facebook.com/fosteringhopecatawba.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Multilingual brochures break down COVID-19 science

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert