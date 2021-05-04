Fostering Hope Catawba Valley to have launch party

HICKORY — Fostering Hope Catawba Valley invites the public to its launch party from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 8.

Fostering Hope Catawba Valley is a nonprofit that strives to support children in foster care and the people who surround them socially, emotionally and physically.

The launch party will be held at First United Methodist Church Hickory at 311 Third Ave. NE. The nonprofit invites the community to join in the celebration and learn more about ways to help children in foster care.

People are invited to drive through or stay awhile. Doughnuts and the Taproot Coffee Truck will be available.

For more information about Fostering Hope Catawba Valley, visit fosteringhopecatawba.com or facebook.com/fosteringhopecatawba.