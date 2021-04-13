Foster care seeing fewer children needing care

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Any time you decrease workforce turnover, you increase outcomes,” Harrington said. “Those staff really do the leg work, the running work and that frees up our social workers to do good work with families. … That has really allowed our workers to work more intimately with families and move things along.”

The newly hired visitation coaches averaged between 26.16 and 31.4 hours of client-specific work per week between July 2020 and March 2021, Harrington said. That’s work social workers caring for children would have had to do in the past.

Those improvements led to better care and better outcomes for foster children, Harrington said.

The number of children reunified with their families after foster care increased 5 percent during the current fiscal year, Harrington said. The number of children finding permanent homes during this current fiscal year, which began in July 2020, is already higher than the fiscal year 2019-2020.

Social services has also seen a decrease in the number of children entering foster care and an increase in children leaving — a possible sign that problems are being resolved without children needing to go into the foster system, Harrington said. It also shows children are being reunified and finding permanent homes more quickly.