Foster care seeing fewer children needing care

An additional $400,000 given to Catawba County Social Services in 2019 has paid off — the department is seeing less turnover in foster care social workers, fewer children in foster care and more licensed foster families.
The Catawba County Board of Commissioners allotted an extra $400,000 for the county’s foster care system in 2019, Social Services Director Karen Harrington said. The money was largely used to hire new social workers to oversee mandated parent, child and sibling visitations and to coach and train parents and families to improve child care. Another portion of the money was used to hire someone to help kinship families — people fostering a family member’s child — get state licenses for fostering.
The rest of the money was allotted for foster family recruitment and other various projects.
The result has been palpable over the past year, Harrington said at Monday’s Catawba County Board of Commissioners budget meeting.
“We really have to tell you how much that gift has supported and enhanced our services,” Harrington said.
The added support for foster care workers stabilized the workforce, Harrington said. Employee turnover has decreased significantly now that foster care social workers don’t have to cover foster child family visitations regularly.
“Any time you decrease workforce turnover, you increase outcomes,” Harrington said. “Those staff really do the leg work, the running work and that frees up our social workers to do good work with families. … That has really allowed our workers to work more intimately with families and move things along.”
The newly hired visitation coaches averaged between 26.16 and 31.4 hours of client-specific work per week between July 2020 and March 2021, Harrington said. That’s work social workers caring for children would have had to do in the past.
Those improvements led to better care and better outcomes for foster children, Harrington said.
The number of children reunified with their families after foster care increased 5 percent during the current fiscal year, Harrington said. The number of children finding permanent homes during this current fiscal year, which began in July 2020, is already higher than the fiscal year 2019-2020.
Social services has also seen a decrease in the number of children entering foster care and an increase in children leaving — a possible sign that problems are being resolved without children needing to go into the foster system, Harrington said. It also shows children are being reunified and finding permanent homes more quickly.
At a peak in 2019, the county had about 350 foster children under its care. As of March this year there were 290.