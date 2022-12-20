Former Snack Bar cooks among owners of new Mountain View restaurant

A group of restaurant workers, including three who worked at the recently shuttered Snack Bar, joined together to open a new restaurant in Mountain View.

Sunny Side restaurant, in the former Court Street Grille space off South N.C. 127, has been open for nearly a month and business has been good so far, manager and co-owner Chris Hernandez said.

Hernandez, 27, said he previously worked as the manager of a Mexican restaurant, and this is his first foray into restaurant ownership. He opened the restaurant with three friends who were formerly cooks at the Snack Bar, a legendary Hickory restaurant that closed its doors in September after 75 years in business.

Carlos Romero, 36, is one of those former Snack Bar employees. He said he spent about half his life working at the Snack Bar and seeing it close was a bittersweet experience.

“A lot of folks that we knew, we knew that we weren’t going to see each other for quite a while,” Romero said. “Then this opportunity came along and eventually I got to tell some of the customers — loyal customers — that we were over here and support us.”

He added that he also hopes the restaurant cultivates a following among those who were not Snack Bar regulars.

Rebecca Powell, who was eating lunch at Sunny Side last week, was among those who learned about the restaurant from Romero. She said she had eaten there about six or seven times since it opened and praised the food.

“I like the omelet for breakfast,” Powell said. “Their grilled chicken is very good. Their hamburgers are great.”

The menu also includes various types of sandwiches and seafood. The owners said the country-style steak is a specialty and among the most popular items served.

Some examples of the options and pricing include the Sunny Side Breakfast Platter for $11.99. The meal consists of 2 eggs, bacon, sausage, French toast and a pancake.

A cheeseburger is $4.75 and a grilled cheese sandwich is $3.25 in the restaurant’s online menu.