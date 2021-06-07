Former principal and teacher to be honored

HIDDENITE — Former principal and teacher Aaron Spry has been selected as the Alexander County Schools 2021 Award of Honor Recipient. The award recognizes individuals who have made exceptional contributions to Alexander County Schools in academics, athletics, administration, student achievement, or community service.

Nominees are judged based on their positive effect on the quality of education in Alexander County as recognized by fellow students, teachers, administrators, and the community in general.

Spry served as a teacher and administrator in the school system for 38 years.

After his retirement, he spent an additional 12 years serving as a substitute teacher. Spry leaves a legacy of 50 years of service in the Alexander County public school system.

Spry and his wife, Linda, live in the Hiddenite community. They have three adult children: Kelly Spry Stephens of Wilmington, Jeffrey Allen Spry of Statesville, and Julie Spry Moretz of Mooresville.

A ceremony and reception to honor Spry will be held on Aug. 29 at 3 p.m. in the Alexander Central Auditorium.