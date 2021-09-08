Former NC Supreme Court justice to discuss redistricting

HICKORY —Former North Carolina Supreme Court Justice Bob Orr will be the featured speaker at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library in Hickory on Sept. 13 at 6:30 p.m. His appearance is sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Catawba Valley. He will be speaking on redistricting and the law. There will be an opportunity for questions at the presentation.

Orr served eight years on the NC Court of Appeals and 10 years as a justice on the North Carolina Supreme Court, retiring in 2004. He also has a long interest and involvement with the parks, serving as a member and as chairman of the Secretary of the Interior's National Park System Advisory Board from 1989-1993. Orr grew up in Hendersonville and is a UNC graduate.

Since July, the League of Women Voters of Catawba Valley has promoted awareness of how district lines are created and how they impact voting. The League has focused on the US Congressional District line that divides the City of Hickory and Catawba County into US Districts 10 and 5.

A previous presentation in August included a panel of four experts on redistricting. Orr’s knowledge and experience will add his unique perspective to the subject.

The Sept. 13 event is free and open to the public. Any state or local mandates involving masks will be followed. Because of limited seating capacity at Patrick Beaver, attendees are asked to register for their free “tickets” on the League’s website: lwvcv.org.