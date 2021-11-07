Former Marine: Humility, strength complement and enhance each other

The room felt tense as Jason Finley recounted his time in the Marines. He is proud to have served his country, but his time overseas left a mark on him. Finley’s strongest memory was leaving the base and being prepared to fight.

“Each time I left the wire was particularly memorable,” Finley said. “Chambering a round into your rifle and putting your weapon in the ready position; that was a stark reality that you may not come back.”

From 2007 to 2011, Finley, 33, served in the United States Marine Corps. He served in both Iraq and Afghanistan and was a corporal in the Marines.

“I was a team leader of a fire team, so I was an infantryman in the 1st Battalion 8th Marines Regiment,” Finley said. “It was a really great privilege and honor. It was some hard work, but it was good work.”

Finley joined the Marines because he wanted to make an impact in the world. He said he thought the Marines would be a great place to start.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}