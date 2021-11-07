Former Marine: Humility, strength complement and enhance each other

The room felt tense as Jason Finley recounted his time in the Marines. He is proud to have served his country, but his time overseas left a mark on him. Finley’s strongest memory was leaving the base and being prepared to fight.
“Each time I left the wire was particularly memorable,” Finley said. “Chambering a round into your rifle and putting your weapon in the ready position; that was a stark reality that you may not come back.”
From 2007 to 2011, Finley, 33, served in the United States Marine Corps. He served in both Iraq and Afghanistan and was a corporal in the Marines.
“I was a team leader of a fire team, so I was an infantryman in the 1st Battalion 8th Marines Regiment,” Finley said. “It was a really great privilege and honor. It was some hard work, but it was good work.”
Finley joined the Marines because he wanted to make an impact in the world. He said he thought the Marines would be a great place to start.
He said his service taught him strength and resilience, which he feels has helped him as a father. His service brought him to North Carolina from Washington when he was stationed at Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville. He loved it so much he decided to stay and raise his family here. Finley said his world revolves around his three daughters and baby on the way.
Finley wants the future generations to know that strength and humility go hand in hand.
“I would want them to know that humility and strength are not contradictory, but complement and enhance each other,” Finley said. “I want to be a humble, strong man in the Lord, both for my family, my community and my church.”
During his time in the Marines, Finley found inspiration to spread the word and love of God.
“The last year of my service was actually a very dark year for me. The Lord saved me out of a place of despair and gave me hope, healing and forgiveness,” Finley said. “It was out of love for him that I enlisted in a heavenly army, where I serve the king of kings and the lord of lords.”
Finley is a youth pastor at Sandy Ridge Baptist Church in Hickory.