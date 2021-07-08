Former Lenoir-Rhyne basketball players sue school, seek $27 million in damages

The complaint begins by describing the deaths of Floyd and Taylor. Then recounting quotes by nationally-recognized sports figures speaking out against those deaths and racial injustice in the past year. Fox joined them, and held a symposium to discuss Floyd's and Taylor’s deaths and protest against racism at Lenoir-Rhyne, the lawsuit says. The symposium, held in fall of 2020, was for players on Lenoir-Rhyne’s women’s basketball team. Coaches and administration were involved, and students were able to speak freely, the lawsuit says.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“None of the women’s basketball players would have thought in their wildest dreams that they could be subjected to retaliation, including being kicked off the women’s basketball team for speaking out at the symposium against racism and injustice,” the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit alleges that after the symposium and other anti-racism events, the team’s coach, Smith, retaliated against Black players and white players who supported them. The lawsuit alleges he made Black team members feel unwanted at Lenoir-Rhyne and kicked those team members off the team, taking away scholarships.