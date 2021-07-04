Former Hickory Mayor: How a trip to China deepened my appreciation of America

It was one day and one song that made me realize how thankful I am to be an American. The year was 1982.
The People’s Republic of China had opened to foreign tourists just four years earlier.
My father and I were in Hong Kong and had the opportunity to join a small group of American tourists going to mainland China for a day trip.
It wasn’t a careless decision. Having been closed off from the world, China was then as North Korea is today: threatening and forbidding, certainly not a vacation paradise.
We left Hong Kong, at the time happy and free, not yet under the thumb of today’s communist government, aboard a jetfoil and arrived an hour later in Macau, which abuts the Chinese mainland.
Macau, too, basked in freedom, as the Portuguese colony wouldn’t be handed over to China until 1999. We enjoyed normal, carefree tourist sightseeing in Macau until our bus arrived at the Chinese border.
At the border crossing, a machine-gun-wielding Chinese soldier boarded our bus and accompanied us during our time on the mainland.
Maybe it was just his unflinching, menacing glare, but everything seemed different in China. The roads were nearly impassable, and in the fields there were oxen pulling plows.
It was like being in a time that predated poverty, like a black and white photo from a time no living person remembered. The overarching emotion was one of oppression.
Apart from a few school children in the city of Zhuhai, I didn’t see joy in the faces of the people we encountered. Whether it was lack of curiosity, fear, paranoia, I don’t know, but our group of Americans sensed we were not welcome guests.
On board the bus after touring, we headed back to the Chinese-Macau border.
Just before crossing back across the line from communism into the freedom of Macau, the driver stopped, our armed escort gave us one last unblinking stare and then stepped off the bus. The driver closed the door, accelerated and crossed the border, leaving China behind.
In the dead silence of the moments that followed, I could feel the pounding of my heart, and I wondered if others were experiencing the same release of anxiety and fear. Then a lone voice started singing: “God bless America, land that I love, stand beside her and guide her through the night with the light from above …”
As tears welled up in my eyes and I began to sing along, I looked around and I wasn’t alone. Our whole group sang together, and cried together, and were grateful together. We were Americans and we were going home.
The world, and especially China, have changed beyond recognition in the nearly 40 years that have passed since that trip. But our freedom as Americans and the wonder of this democracy have not dimmed. God bless America.
In the last 50 years, former Hickory Mayor Jeff Cline’s travels have taken him to 121 countries and territories on all seven continents. North Korea, Timbuktu, Mongolia, and Papua New Guinea have been among the more unusual destinations.