Former Hickory Mayor: How a trip to China deepened my appreciation of America

It was like being in a time that predated poverty, like a black and white photo from a time no living person remembered. The overarching emotion was one of oppression.

Apart from a few school children in the city of Zhuhai, I didn’t see joy in the faces of the people we encountered. Whether it was lack of curiosity, fear, paranoia, I don’t know, but our group of Americans sensed we were not welcome guests.

On board the bus after touring, we headed back to the Chinese-Macau border.

Just before crossing back across the line from communism into the freedom of Macau, the driver stopped, our armed escort gave us one last unblinking stare and then stepped off the bus. The driver closed the door, accelerated and crossed the border, leaving China behind.

In the dead silence of the moments that followed, I could feel the pounding of my heart, and I wondered if others were experiencing the same release of anxiety and fear. Then a lone voice started singing: “God bless America, land that I love, stand beside her and guide her through the night with the light from above …”