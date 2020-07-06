Former Hickory High School choir members sing message of unity

Malik Hill was in his room when the idea struck him.
He was at home in Hickory, back from college because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and overwhelmed by negativity and hate on social media. The coronavirus, the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the Black Lives Matter movement had ignited controversy, so Hill decided he wanted to send out a message of unity. Something to put online that could make an impression.
“Everyone was all over social media posting their opinions … so I was thinking, ‘What can I do to make an impact and shed light on unity?’” Hill said.
By chance, the same day he got the urge to send a message, posts from his time in the Hickory High School choir ensemble showed up on his Facebook page. A post referenced the time the group sang “We All Bleed the Same.” The song preaches unity and togetherness.
“I thought, ‘What better song than that?’” Hill said.
Hill reached out to his friend and fellow music lover Marcus Phillips with the idea to make a music video with the song, which was originally sung by gospel recording artist Mandisa, a former “American Idol” contestant.
“I had the idea and I called Marcus first … and then I just started texting people who we sang with in the past. Then, once everyone agreed to do the shoot, me and Marcus got together to plan.”
Within a few days, the duo had gathered a group of current and former Hickory Choir Ensemble members and planned a video shoot.
The video production company even waived the $1,000 fee to do the video. Everything fell into place, Hill said.
“It was just a reminder to me personally that this was something that people need to see,” he said.
Phillips recorded the music and mixed the voices to go with the video.
He hopes people see and hear a message of unity.
“Although we have differences and we come from different backgrounds … we just need to love one another,” Phillips said. “If people truly are saying all lives matter, then you need to show it.”
Phillips said he sees the video as a small step, but that even small things can make a difference.
“I can’t do everything but it’s the little things that count, just like voting: every vote counts.” he said.
If even one person watched the video and sees the need for unity, Hills sees his mission as complete.
“I hope people take away that no matter your race, your ethnicity, your sexuality, your gender … I love you no matter what you look like, what you act like,” he said. “I think Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. said it best — judge them on the content of their character.”
To view the music video, find “We All Bleed The Same — Hickory Choir Ensemble” on YouTube.
