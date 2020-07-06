Former Hickory High School choir members sing message of unity

Within a few days, the duo had gathered a group of current and former Hickory Choir Ensemble members and planned a video shoot.

The video production company even waived the $1,000 fee to do the video. Everything fell into place, Hill said.

“It was just a reminder to me personally that this was something that people need to see,” he said.

Phillips recorded the music and mixed the voices to go with the video.

He hopes people see and hear a message of unity.

“Although we have differences and we come from different backgrounds … we just need to love one another,” Phillips said. “If people truly are saying all lives matter, then you need to show it.”

Phillips said he sees the video as a small step, but that even small things can make a difference.

“I can’t do everything but it’s the little things that count, just like voting: every vote counts.” he said.

If even one person watched the video and sees the need for unity, Hills sees his mission as complete.