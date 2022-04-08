Former Hickory councilman jokes about arches, gives thanks at park dedication

Former Hickory City Councilman Bruce Meisner was in a joking mood at the ceremony to dedicate the city’s newest park in his honor on Friday.

“You probably have seen me kind of limp up here,” Meisner said as he took the podium. “I went to the podiatrist and he said I had Hickory disease. I said, ‘What’s that?’ He said, ‘Falling arches.’”

Mayor Hank Guess rushed toward Mesiner as the crowd erupted in laughter. “Where’s the switch?” Guess said as he reached under the podium. “I’ll let you have that one,” Guess added.

It was one of several light moments at the ceremony as Meisner shared stories of his time on city council and his involvement with parks and recreation in the city over the years. He also shared his appreciation to the city for naming the park after him.

Other city leaders, including Guess, delivered tributes to Meisner for the infrastructure and recreation projects he advocated during his three-decade career on the city council.

The park bearing Meisner’s name is located on Cloninger Mill Road just below the intersection with N.C. Highway 127. The first phase includes a concrete walkway, restrooms, picnic shelter and grills.

The city has not finalized a timeline for further development of the 73-acre property. City leaders have said future features of the park could include more trails, playground equipment and access to Lake Hickory.

Neill Grading & Construction Co. conducted some of the work under a $1 million contract with the city. In 2020, the city estimated the total cost of the park at around $3.9 million.

The city received a $900,000 donation from the nonprofit Outward Bound to add 10 acres to the park that was originally intended for commercial use.

Meisner choked up briefly as he recalled his own memories of the property years before it became a park, the times he would spend time at a nearby waterfall with his granddaughters.

“It was a very special place,” Meisner said, adding: “We kind of did it illegally. We went around the barricades.”

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.