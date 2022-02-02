Former Catawba County official charged in bribery scheme; county declines comment on case

Catawba County did at least $5 million worth of business between 2007 and 2019 with these companies. Wiseman signed at least 30 of those contracts worth at least $1.5 million.

Catawba County Manager Mick Berry said in 2019 the U.S. Department of Justice had reached out to the county requesting documents on their relationship with Wiseman-affiliated firms, documents he said the county turned over.

Wiseman and an associate had also donated to the campaigns of Catawba County commissioners Kitty Barnes and Barbara Beatty.

The scheme in which Edwards is accused of taking part is also similar to the one in Buncombe County.

A non-exhaustive list of perks Edwards supposedly received between December 2013 and April 2017 fills four pages of the 11-page charging document.

Among the listed items: tickets to professional baseball games, wine-tasting tours, Disney World tickets for Edwards and his family and tickets to the New Orleans Jazz Festival.

Edwards and the unnamed contractor are said to have conspired between 2012 and 2018 and discussed the gifts via email, according to the charging document.

Edwards seems poised to accept a plea agreement. A sealed plea agreement is included in his case file. He is set for a plea hearing in Charlotte federal court on Feb. 23.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.