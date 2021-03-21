Former Alexander County sheriff's word was his bond; Bentley's contributions remembered

His wry wit was a breath of fresh air when dealing with a stressful situation. His storytelling gave a window to who he was as a person. Whether it was sitting on the back of a truck at a Ruritan Club barbeque, fishing with his buddies at Buggs Island, or repairing his clunker Fiat as a 16-year-old, his wit was uplifting.

Bentley loved good clean competition in areas such as bowling, fishing, or even encouraging a friend to rappel off o Rocky Face Mountain with him. This competitiveness may have been generated during his early teen years as the result of a traumatic injury to his foot from a shotgun accident. After spending a lengthy hospital stay under the care of Dr. Glenn Frye, he had a protracted recuperation. Through the grace of God, his competitiveness, and his tenacity for recovery, he went on to be the kicker on the football team and catcher on the baseball team at Taylorsville High School. A special love for the Atlanta Braves was spawned by his high school baseball experience. His rivalries were always of a light-hearted and teasing nature except when dealing with his Indiana Jones-like disdain for snakes. For example, payback to a friend for shaking a snake in the boat to disrupt his fishing success resulted in an unanticipated fall into a cold, local creek.