Former Alexander County sheriff's word was his bond; Bentley's contributions remembered

Hayden Bentley, retired sheriff of Alexander County, died last week. Hayden suffered the ravages of the debilitating disease, ALS, but showed great courage and deflected attention from himself to others throughout the trying times. With the support of both his family in Atlanta and family in Bethlehem, Hayden was provided a level of care that was exemplary from his support group.
The youngest of five children, Bentley married his high school sweetheart, Joy Moretz, in 1967. He and Joy made a great team as they worked to meet the needs of many in Alexander County. Joy served as a very loved and effective counselor at Bethlehem Elementary School for many years until her death in 2006. Both had their family as a priority for their lives.
Like many others in the area, I considered Hayden Bentley my friend. From the early days in the tobacco field, through high school experiences, and civic and professional involvement, I gained respect for who he was as a person. Friends and colleagues understood his genuineness and his calm demeanor. He showed respect and fairness for all from prisoners in their cells, to co-workers, to those in need in his community. He always defended their rights and displayed evenhandedness in his interaction as the chief law enforcement officer in Alexander County. While serving as a school administrator, Hayden gave me calm, thoughtful advice whether it was deciding what to do about opening school the day after a tornado or dealing with some legal situation at school.
His wry wit was a breath of fresh air when dealing with a stressful situation. His storytelling gave a window to who he was as a person. Whether it was sitting on the back of a truck at a Ruritan Club barbeque, fishing with his buddies at Buggs Island, or repairing his clunker Fiat as a 16-year-old, his wit was uplifting.
Bentley loved good clean competition in areas such as bowling, fishing, or even encouraging a friend to rappel off o Rocky Face Mountain with him. This competitiveness may have been generated during his early teen years as the result of a traumatic injury to his foot from a shotgun accident. After spending a lengthy hospital stay under the care of Dr. Glenn Frye, he had a protracted recuperation. Through the grace of God, his competitiveness, and his tenacity for recovery, he went on to be the kicker on the football team and catcher on the baseball team at Taylorsville High School. A special love for the Atlanta Braves was spawned by his high school baseball experience. His rivalries were always of a light-hearted and teasing nature except when dealing with his Indiana Jones-like disdain for snakes. For example, payback to a friend for shaking a snake in the boat to disrupt his fishing success resulted in an unanticipated fall into a cold, local creek.
Even as chief law enforcement official in the county, Hayden did not see himself as better than any other county resident. Those around him, friends, coworkers, or fellow citizens could take solace in the fact that “what you saw was what you got.” They knew Hayden’s word was his bond. If he told you he would do something, he did his best to do it.
Hayden’s genuineness, consistency of actions, and respect for others should serve as a template for all leaders. Our friend, Hayden Bentley, will be missed by all who knew him.
Warren Hollar is a retired Alexander County School administrator and clinician retiree from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.