Forensics to be focus of free program at library

HICKORY — Meet Sgt. Garrett Clark of the General Investigations Unit for Hickory Police Department on Thursday, Sept. 22, at 6:30 p.m. and learn about forensic evidence from beginning to end. The program will be held at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library.

Clark will discuss how evidence is collected, managed, and analyzed. This program is intended for adults and older teens. Registration is required. It is part of Hickory Public Library's Forensic Science Week programs, which run throughout September. Learn more at https://forensicscienceweek.org/

For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St., NE, on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public. Advanced registration is required for this program. To register call 828-304-0500 or sign up online at https://www.hickorync.gov/calendar/events/category/library/.