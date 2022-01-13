Forecast points to 'dynamic winter storm' in Hickory area this weekend; model shows a max snowfall of 10 inches

Mike Floyd walked out of the Ace Hardware store in Bethlehem carrying a bright orange sled.

“For my kids to enjoy the snow,” the Alexander County resident said. Floyd said his children range in age from 9 to 14 and they have experienced few significant snowfalls in their lifetimes. He’s hoping they will see another this weekend.

There was still a good deal of variability in how much snow the region could get. There is, however, a great deal of certainty that there will be winter weather moving in.

Carolina Weather Group meteorologist Scotty Powell said the Hickory area is set to experience a “very dynamic winter storm” this weekend, the effects of which could linger well into next week.

He said it looks like the snow will start late Saturday or early Sunday and continue through Sunday morning.

By afternoon, there is a chance the snow will transition to icy precipitation like sleet with a chance of more snow following that.