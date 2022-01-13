Forecast points to 'dynamic winter storm' in Hickory area this weekend; model shows a max snowfall of 10 inches

Mike Floyd walked out of the Ace Hardware store in Bethlehem carrying a bright orange sled.
“For my kids to enjoy the snow,” the Alexander County resident said. Floyd said his children range in age from 9 to 14 and they have experienced few significant snowfalls in their lifetimes. He’s hoping they will see another this weekend.
There was still a good deal of variability in how much snow the region could get. There is, however, a great deal of certainty that there will be winter weather moving in.
Carolina Weather Group meteorologist Scotty Powell said the Hickory area is set to experience a “very dynamic winter storm” this weekend, the effects of which could linger well into next week.
He said it looks like the snow will start late Saturday or early Sunday and continue through Sunday morning.
By afternoon, there is a chance the snow will transition to icy precipitation like sleet with a chance of more snow following that.
“We should start off snow,” Powell said. “We could have a period of ice and then have snow on top of that before everything comes to an end Monday morning. So that is going to be very impactful and I’m worried about the possibility of power outages. I’m worried about travel. I think travel is going to be hindered Sunday and Monday.”
Powell said he had uncertainty about the possible accumulation of snow but as of Thursday morning the models showed a spread of between 2 and 10 inches of snowfall. If the area gets sleet, that will lower the snowfall totals, he said.
Powell added that the cold temperatures forecast for next week will mean that ice and snow are likely to stick around for a bit. He cautioned residents to make sure they are stocked up on supplies and have a plan in place in the event power goes out.
Eric Sharpe, the manager of the Bethlehem Ace Hardware store, said the store has seen hundreds of customers coming in each day for winter-related items such as ice melt solution, shovels, sleds and generators.
“Sleds are starting to run a bit low,” Sharpe said early Thursday afternoon. “That’s really probably going to be our biggest hit is sleds. But we are adequately supplied right now. We’ll see how that runs just based on the demand.”
The city of Hickory announced they would hold a briefing Friday afternoon to describe preparations the city is taking for the winter weather. Some crews were already out on Thursday treating the roads.
Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.