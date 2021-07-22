Forecast: High temperatures for next week

Hazy skies and hot temperatures make up the weekend forecast for the Catawba Valley, says Carolina Weather Group meteorologist Scotty Powell.

“The hazy skies are coming from the pretty intense wildfires out West,” said Powell. “We should continue to see hazy, cloudy skies Friday and Saturday.” He added that the Catawba Valley could see more air quality alerts issued, as well.

Although the smoke should clear out by early next week, high temperatures will stick around. “The heat will kick up early next week. We’ll see some hot days with little chances of rain showers or thunderstorms,” said Powell.

Powell said temperatures will stay in the low to mid 90s, and will reach the upper 90s by the end of next week. “These numbers could change, but we could see the hottest temperatures for the summer next week,” he added. “It will definitely feel tropical next week with the humidity mixed in.”

This hot pattern looks to hold through July and August. “It will be clear that summer is here,” said Powell. “We’ve not had many rainy patterns this summer, and with the ground drying out quickly we should watch out for drought conditions with this hot pattern. This isn’t much of a concern yet, but it’s something I’ll be keeping an eye on.”