For Hickory bartender, a road trip is all about the food; Justin Grzegorczyk works at Standard Oyster Company

Justin’s not averse to hard work. He’s been known to have two or three jobs at the same time. He enjoys cooking but also bartending. “Bartending is the same as cooking but with drinks,” he pointed out. Before talking to Justin, I’d never heard of a barback. As he explained, a person usually barbacks before bartending. The barback makes sure the bartender has everything she needs: clean glasses, ice, garnishes, stocked bar, and so forth.

There was another period of time when Justin left Hickory. While working at Bistro 127 (now Wood), he met the woman who’d become his wife, Beverly Fulbright, a fellow food crafter. She’d studied culinary arts in Asheville and was cooking at Bistro 127. She and Justin had been together about three years when they decided to sell everything and take a cross-country trip for six months, camping along the way.

They settled temporarily in Mesa, Arizona, finding airport restaurant jobs in nearby Phoenix. Then Justin managed and cooked at a pizza restaurant located within an extreme gravity park, and Beverly took a chef’s position at a golf course.