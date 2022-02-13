For Hickory bartender, a road trip is all about the food; Justin Grzegorczyk works at Standard Oyster Company

My husband and I enjoy Saturday trips to Standard Oyster Company, an oyster bar on North Center Street in Hickory. We love good oysters, eating them raw with lots of cocktail sauce and horseradish. I know. Some of you think we’re crazy. Yuck! Swallowing slimy raw shellfish. How could we! Well, we do.
On one particular Saturday, we met Justin Grzegorczyk. He was tending bar and serving customers. We got to talking to him and found out he’s been all sorts of places in and out of North Carolina for the purpose of eating.
For me, travel is as much about the food as the points of interest, history, and people. It’s the same for Justin: “Some of the best things you’re going to remember about a place are the meals you eat. Whether it’s a good meal or bad one, you’re going to remember it.”
“There’s a ton of places to travel to and eat within six hours of here,” Justin pointed out. “In six hours, you can get to Jacksonville, Florida; Washington, D.C.; Nashville, Tennessee; beaches and other places.” Some of his goals have been finding the best doughnuts for breakfast, the best pizza for lunch, “and then something specific to the area for dinner,” said Justin.
I wondered where he’d found the best doughnuts. “In Wilmington,” he responded, “at a locally owned place. All they did was glazed. Everybody who came in bought two or three dozen.”
How about the best pizza? To find it requires going a little farther than where six hours of driving will get you. “It’s going to be on the West Coast,” said Justin. “Tony’s Pizza Napoletana. The chef there has won awards. We got a pepperoni pizza that was $40 and worth every penny.”
Of course, there’s much food to be enjoyed in Charlotte, and Justin’s consumed his share, including the best biscuits: Maple Street Biscuit Company, great ribs and skillet cornbread at Midwood Smokehouse, and Alino Pizzeria in Concord for “the best pizza we’ve found in North Carolina,” Justin declared.
In other words, a person can name what she likes to eat, and Justin will tell her where to find the best. I said I loved mussels, and he suggested Charlotte’s Krazy Fish for green curry mussels.
I wanted to hear more about Justin Grzegorczyk, a Polish name, and he agreed to share some of his experiences.
He was born in Longview, Texas, a place about 1½ hours southeast of Dallas. Right then, I knew where some of his appreciation for food had been born. Because family is there, I’ve been to Texas multiple times, and let me tell you, it’s a state you want to eat in. Everything is delicious. Everything.
Justin agreed. He said he’s not a big fan of chain restaurants. He prefers, as do I, locally owned establishments, and that’s what Longview, Texas, had to offer. “Locally owned and all selling delicious food,” said Justin, who’s been interested in food and its preparation much of his life.
His first job — at age 15 — was in Longview, Texas, at The Butcher Shop, a family owned bakery, restaurant and butcher shop. “We made everything,” Justin recalled. “Hot dog buns, hamburger buns, all different types of pies, cakes and cookies, homemade pigs in a blanket. They made their own french fries.” And they had a meat-cutting room. “I made pies and manned the walk-in oven,” he said.
“During the holidays, people were lined up around the building, waiting to get pies and stuff,” remembered Justin. “We had to have security because people would get in fights when someone cut the line.”
He moved to Hickory right before his 21st birthday. Hurricane Katrina (August 2005) had “destroyed a lot of stuff around (Longview),” as Justin explained it, and he had a sister already living in Hickory, someone who’d fallen in love with the area. Justin’s parents were in Hickory as well, having moved to be close to their grandchild. Justin had visited for long stretches, working at a Waffle House, so he knew the community. Hickory became a sort of base city for him as he left and returned over the next several years.
Justin worked at a number of restaurants in Hickory, including Hickory Tavern, and he managed and opened eateries in Asheville. Living and working in the mountains became too expensive, however, so he returned to Hickory.
Justin’s not averse to hard work. He’s been known to have two or three jobs at the same time. He enjoys cooking but also bartending. “Bartending is the same as cooking but with drinks,” he pointed out. Before talking to Justin, I’d never heard of a barback. As he explained, a person usually barbacks before bartending. The barback makes sure the bartender has everything she needs: clean glasses, ice, garnishes, stocked bar, and so forth.
There was another period of time when Justin left Hickory. While working at Bistro 127 (now Wood), he met the woman who’d become his wife, Beverly Fulbright, a fellow food crafter. She’d studied culinary arts in Asheville and was cooking at Bistro 127. She and Justin had been together about three years when they decided to sell everything and take a cross-country trip for six months, camping along the way.
They settled temporarily in Mesa, Arizona, finding airport restaurant jobs in nearby Phoenix. Then Justin managed and cooked at a pizza restaurant located within an extreme gravity park, and Beverly took a chef’s position at a golf course.
The cost of living high and not an area Justin and Beverly particularly liked, they decided to try the Northeast: Stamford, Connecticut. “We wanted to be close to the water and to New York City,” Justin shared. “The food up there is amazing. You do not have to eat the same meal for three years. Our plan was to refine our skills and work with a lot of different foods, such as Eastern European foods. We wanted to be close to fresh markets, places to get cured meats, cheeses, and fresh fish.”
The plan fell through, however, due to COVID-19, so the couple returned to Hickory.
Justin’s been at Standard Oyster Company about 1½ years now. “It has a mellow, low-key vibe,” he said. “It’s easy to be personable here.” Beverly’s cooking at Texas Roadhouse. “We are talking again about moving north and living near New York City.” Their dream is to learn “under some good chefs,” said Justin.
Concluding, Justin said, “We’ve been through most states, stopped in 30 and had meals, camped, and looked at stuff.”
The best for looking? I inquired. “San Francisco is one of the most beautiful cities we’ve been to,” Justin answered.
One more thing: Justin’s never eaten a salad. He said he doesn’t like anything raw. He must have thought we were nuts eating those raw oysters.
