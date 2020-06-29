For 5th consecutive day Catawba County tops 30 new COVID-19 cases
For 5th consecutive day Catawba County tops 30 new COVID-19 cases

Catawba County reported 32 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday and one new death associated with the virus.

The county has seen single day increases of 30 or more cases for the past five days, including Monday, according to Catawba County Public Health.

The latest increase brings the county’s total confirmed cases to 808 since March. Of those, at least 338 are recovered and 15 people are currently hospitalized.

The county reported its 14th COVID-19 death on Monday, the first death reported since early June.

At least 3,310 tests for the coronavirus have been done and returned negative, according to public health.

Statewide, 1,342 new cases reported on Monday, bringing the state’s total to 63,484 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Of those, 843 people are currently hospitalized and 1,325 people have died.

Breaking News