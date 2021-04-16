Foothills Veterans Stand Down provides help to vets

After the pandemic led organizers to cancel last year’s event, the Foothills Veterans Stand Down resumed this year in the parking lot of the Hickory Elks Lodge on Friday.

The Stand Down event provides veterans access to a variety of resources ranging from clothing and shoes to help with employment, housing and health care.

This year’s Stand Down also offered vaccinations.

John Helton, the chairman of the event, said dental care is a big need for many veterans.

In the past, the Stand Down has worked with local dentists and Catawba Valley Community College to hold a clinic.

There was no clinic at the event this year but there were people on hand to help veterans make appointments with the college’s dental clinic.

Michael Franklin, a 60-year-old U.S. Army veteran, was among those who sought assistance at the Stand Down.

Franklin has been staying at The Sleep Inn in Hickory since last year as part of an initiative at the hotel to house veterans in need.

He has been recovering and seeking treatment for several health problems, including strokes and sleep apnea.