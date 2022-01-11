Foothills Veterans Helping Veterans receives support

HICKORY — Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina recently presented a check for $20,000 to the Foothills Veterans Helping Veterans.
Representatives from Goodwill presented the contribution to Ric Vandett, who represented the Foothills Veterans Helping Veterans.
In a presentation letter, Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina President and CEO Barbara Maida-Stolle wrote, "We continue to strive to support our communities and believe that important work needs to be supported by those in a position to help. At Goodwill, we believe in your mission at Foothills Veterans Helping Veterans and want to help you succeed."
Foothills Veterans Helping Veterans is composed of veterans and allies working with veterans in the foothills area who need assistance such as housing, transportation, medical and dental services, and jobs.