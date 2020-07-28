Foothills Painters exhibit to open at Hiddenite Center

HIDDENITE — The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center announces partial opening of the Lucas Mansion on Aug. 3 after months of closure due to COVID-19 restrictions.
In accordance with Gov. Roy Cooper’s Phase 2, the Hiddenite Center is taking measures to open safely while providing enriching classes at the Educational Complex and opening The Lucas Mansion Art Gallery featuring the outstanding Foothills Painters' "In Isolation" exhibit through Aug. 30.
Foothills Painters is a renowned group of Catawba Valley artists with a wide range of backgrounds, ages, skills and interests who have come together to express themselves through art. This exhibit explores many different styles of painting.
“The Hiddenite Center is pleased to make this exciting new exhibit from Foothills Painters available for art lovers in our region to view and/or purchase,” said Karen Walker, associate director. “This exhibit features the exuberant and unique artistic expression that is synonymous with Foothills Painters. If you are looking for inspiration through art, this exhibit is for you.” The public is encouraged to view the exhibit online on the Hiddenite Center’s website at www.hiddenitearts.org.
The Lucas Mansion Gallery is located at 316 Hiddenite Church Road and is open beginning Aug. 3 to visitors Tuesday – Friday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
All Lucas Mansion Gallery exhibits are free and open to the public for viewing in small groups. Visitors are asked to call ahead or upon arrival to reserve a space for eight or fewer per group. Facial masks will be mandatory, and social distancing is required.
The Hiddenite Center asks individuals with symptoms of illness to refrain from visiting and remain at home until they well.
In addition to the Foothills Painters "In Isolation" exhibit, visitors may view the Emerging Artist exhibit by Elizabeth Krumroy and visit the first-floor Alexander County Visitor’s Center, gemstone display, and Artist Gift Shop. The extensive collection of antique doll and children’s toys on the third floor will be open for viewing as well. The House Museum is currently closed to the public.
A free reception will be held on Saturday, Aug. 29, on the Lucas Mansion lawn. Call the Hiddenite Center at 828-632-6966 to book reservations as attendance will be limited in accordance with restrictions.
The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center is a nonprofit arts and cultural heritage organization in Alexander County that offers monthly gallery exhibits, classes in art and pottery, educational opportunities for students, and live performing arts events for the Western North Carolina region.
To learn more about the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center call 828-632-6966, email info@hiddenitearts.org , visit www.hiddenitearts.org, or visit the Hiddenite Center’s Facebook page.
This project is supported by the N.C. Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural & Cultural Resources. www.NCArts.org.
