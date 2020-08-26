Foothills Kids Magazine now tax-exempt nonprofit

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Hickory Daily Record, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HICKORY — Foothills Kids Creative Editor and Chief Carmen Eckard and Foothills Kids Executive Director Aaron Kohrs announced that Foothills Kids Magazine has been approved by the federal IRS as a 501(c)3 code, tax-exempt educational nonprofit.

Published in the past by Eckard, a local magazine editor, Foothills Kids is an educational classroom supplement given to area upper-elementary-aged children for free.

Says Kohrs, “This is a big step in starting operations of magazine production — we can now accept donations — so get your pledges ready.”

Kohrs affirms the nonprofit is “on a roll” with recent press across NC and the Lenoir-Rhyne University business graduate students who partnered with Foothills Kids this spring to help the nonprofit idea become reality.

Kohrs asks members of the public to share the news, especially with schools and teachers who might want the magazine in their classroom.

Kohrs and Eckard have been waiting on the reopenings of North Carolina schools to begin producing their first issue and providing the publication to western North Carolina children.