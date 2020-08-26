Foothills Kids Magazine now tax-exempt nonprofit

HICKORY — Foothills Kids Creative Editor and Chief Carmen Eckard and Foothills Kids Executive Director Aaron Kohrs announced that Foothills Kids Magazine has been approved by the federal IRS as a 501(c)3 code, tax-exempt educational nonprofit.
Published in the past by Eckard, a local magazine editor, Foothills Kids is an educational classroom supplement given to area upper-elementary-aged children for free.
Says Kohrs, “This is a big step in starting operations of magazine production — we can now accept donations — so get your pledges ready.”
Kohrs affirms the nonprofit is “on a roll” with recent press across NC and the Lenoir-Rhyne University business graduate students who partnered with Foothills Kids this spring to help the nonprofit idea become reality.
Kohrs asks members of the public to share the news, especially with schools and teachers who might want the magazine in their classroom.
Kohrs and Eckard have been waiting on the reopenings of North Carolina schools to begin producing their first issue and providing the publication to western North Carolina children.
The idea for the magazine to become a nonprofit began earlier this year when Eckard and Kohrs collaborated with group of community leaders to seek options for Foothills Kids’ future. This group of founders now serves as the organization’s board of directors.
Foothills Kids’ mission is to “enrich and promote the educational development of children and instill pride in the communities of western North Carolina."
