NEWTON — Downtown Newton Development Association and Hickory Museum of Art will present the sixth annual Foothills Folk Art Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 13, in downtown Newton.

The Foothills Folk Art Festival is a free, family friendly celebration influenced by and displaying the spirit of folk, visionary, and outsider art. Thousands of guests are expected to gather around the 1924 Courthouse Square to browse and purchase unique pieces created by the nearly 70 artists admitted to the festival this year.

In addition to continuing a tradition of supporting folk artists while enhancing the economic and cultural vibrancy of downtown Newton, the festival will feature interactive art demonstrations, hands-on art and reading activities for children, live music performances on two stages, food trucks selected to complement downtown eateries, and beer gardens stocked with craft, domestic, and imported brews.

The festival’s roster of juried artists hail from across the South. Their work is executed in a wide range of materials, including wood, clay, metals, textiles, beads, paper, and paints, often in mixed-media combinations or in repurposed recycling. The art on display will include pottery mugs, bowls, and decorative pieces; jewelry; bird houses; sculptures; photographs; and paintings on wood, canvas, and metal in a variety of styles.

Streets lined with artists’ booths will reverberate with the gritty vibratos of steel guitar and the friendly twangs of banjos during live musical and dance performances throughout the day at the Frank & Sue Jones Amphitheatre and Herbert M. Yount Park. This year’s performance lineup includes GMC Jazz, John Emil, Krystal King, The Mug Band, and The Southern Appalachian Cloggers.

Festival guests will have the opportunity to choose from plenty of food options. In addition to downtown Newton’s restaurants, cafes, bars, bottle shops, and bakeries, a variety of local food truck vendors are scheduled to attend the festival, including Anna’s Sweet Treats, Bam’s Sandwich Bistro, Big Daddy’s Kountry Cookin’, Caribbean Sandwich and Pinchos, Chugar Frappe, Defense Dogs, Duck Donuts Duck Truck, Hopper’s Soul Food & Catering, The Hog ‘n Dog Too, Jack’s Treat Truck, Little Red Grill, Lobster Dogs, Soul To Bowl, Wholey Cow, Pooter Pop Kettle Corn, and Whitener’s Concessions. The Corner Table, a downtown Newton nonprofit that assists neighbors affected by hunger, will hold its festival-favorite gourmet hot dog fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Festival guests are welcome to park in any of the free, on-street parking spaces and free public parking lots around the event perimeter. Designated parking for guests with valid handicapped permits will be available on a first-come basis in the parking lot at 217 Main Ave. To access the lot, present your permit to volunteers wearing bright red T-shirts at the barricade on Main Avenue where it intersects with East 3rd Street.

Complete information about the festival — including a list of artists and representative photos of the art they plan to bring to the festival, a schedule of the day’s musical performances, food trucks expected to be present, answers to frequently asked questions, and opportunities to volunteer and sponsor — may be found at www.foothillsfolkartfestival.com. For the latest updates, like and follow the festival on Facebook at www.facebook.com/foothillsfolkartfestival.

“We are excited to partner again with Downtown Newton Development Association in presenting the Foothills Folk Art Festival,” said Clarissa Starnes, executive director of Hickory Museum of Art. “This event brings so many talented artists and visitors to downtown Newton and represents beautifully the museum’s mission to bring people together and inspire creativity through the power of art. We are looking forward to seeing everyone on May 13.”

“We’re grateful to the countless volunteers who have donated their time and talents over the years to grow the Foothills Folk Art Festival into what it is today,” said Mary Yount, director of the Downtown Newton Development Association and Newton’s Main Street Program. “As we look forward to greeting the thousands of festival guests who visit downtown Newton each year on the second Saturday of May, I think of all the behind-the-scenes collaboration and the strong community partnerships —especially between HMA and DNDA — that underpin this special event and add to the vitality of our community year-round.”

Producing Sponsors of the 2023 festival are Cargo Transporters, Catawba Valley Community College, City of Newton, Covered Bridge Investment Group, and United Arts Council of Catawba County. Supporting Sponsors are Abernethy Laurels–EveryAge, Mennel Milling, and Sarstedt. Festival Donors are Alex Lee, Inc.; Bassett Furniture; CommScope; ElectriCities of North Carolina; Little Caesars; McCreary Modern, Inc.; Moose Holding Company; Newton Family Physicians, P.A.; Peoples Bank; Pepsi; Shurtape Technologies; Visit Hickory Metro; and Yount Auction & Realty.