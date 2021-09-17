Foothills Folk Art Festival postponed until May

NEWTON — The Downtown Newton Development Association and Hickory Museum of Art announce the postponement of the Foothills Folk Art Festival until May 14, 2022. The festival had been scheduled for Oct. 2 in downtown Newton.

With Catawba County’s new weekly cases of COVID-19 rising steadily since July and local hospitals announcing unprecedented patient volumes in emergency departments largely due to the spike in COVID-19 cases, DNDA and Hickory Museum of Art leadership agreed the most effective way to maintain the festival’s commitment to folk artists and their work is to protect the health and safety of all parties involved.

Both presenting organizations look forward to reviving the celebration of contemporary American folk art in the spring.

“Our team is so grateful for our collaboration with Downtown Newton Development Association, which has us very well-positioned for a successful event in the spring. We love the artists, visitors, and volunteers who come together to celebrate creativity each year and are committed to keeping everyone healthy and safe.,” said Jon Carfagno, Hickory Museum of Art Executive Director.