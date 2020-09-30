Foothills Folk Art Festival canceled

NEWTON — The Downtown Newton Development Association and Hickory Museum of Art announced the cancellation of this year’s Foothills Folk Art Festival, originally planned for Saturday, Oct. 3.

The decision was made with respect for the health and safety of exhibiting artists, volunteers, community partners, sponsors, and fans of the event. Given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, both organizations feel the most empathetic course of action is to protect the resources of all parties involved, especially local small business sponsors and artists.

Several Downtown Newton businesses plan to host folk art displays this weekend to keep the spirit of the festival alive. Check with your favorite businesses for their offerings.

The festival maintains its commitment to artwork that is intensely influenced by and displaying the spirit of folk, visionary, and outsider art. Organizers remain confident that the festival will move forward next year on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.

For the latest news about the festival, like its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/foothillsfolkartfestival or go to the festival website at www.foothillsfolkartfestival.com.