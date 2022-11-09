Foothills Faith and Friendship invites community to event

HICKORY — Foothills Faith and Friendship, a young adult Christian group, invites the community for a “Cup of Thanksgiving” meet-up on Sunday, Nov. 20, at 2 p.m. at St. Aloysius Church’s lower level in Hickory.

All are welcome to this free, public event to share coffee and light snacks, faith-based discussions, and new friendships.

The group was formed in 2019 as a response to a desire by local young adults to have a social community for Christian young people to meet and make friends. The group has since expanded to all ages and faiths and focuses on holiday gatherings.

No RSVP or registration is necessary. The address for the location is 921 Second St., NE, Hickory 28601.

Contact group leaders Quintin Knight or Aaron Kohrs at Facebook.com/HickoryChristianYA for more information. Church sponsors include St. Aloysius Catholic, Corinth Reformed, and Episcopal Church of the Ascension.