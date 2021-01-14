Foothills Conservancy welcomes staff member

MORGANTON — Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina recently welcomed a new member, Rachael Dial, to its team. Dial joined the organization as the office and finance administrator, a role in which she is responsible for daily operations of the conservancy's office and managing its finances and donor records.

Dial has spent most of her life in Burke County, which led to her love of the outdoors and the mountains. Dial earned her associate degree from Caldwell Community College and brings more than a decade of office and finance experience to the Foothills Conservancy team. When she’s not busy at work, she enjoys spending time with her family, being outdoors, crafting, cooking and reading.