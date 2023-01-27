Foothills Conservancy of NC protects 6 acres in Valdese as part of Wilderness Gateway State Trail

The Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina has acquired 6 acres across from Valdese Children’s Park on East Main Street in Valdese for permanent conservation, according to the organization

This property will eventually be transferred to the town of Valdese for future development of the Wilderness Gateway State Trail, said a release from the conservancy.

Valdese Town Manager Seth Eckard said the town will not be expanding Children’s Park or adding any amenities to the acreage when it is transferred to Valdese. He said the town will keep the area mowed and the public will be welcomed to use it as open space.

“There are no additional plans for the property other than that,” Eckard said.

Eckard said the property would have to be transferred to the town at no cost to the town. He said the purpose of the town accepting the property is so it will be used for Wilderness Gateway State Trail and to preserve more green space in Valdese.

“Foothills Conservancy is glad to partner with Friends of the Valdese Rec and the town of Valdese to secure this 6 acres of open space for future public park and trail use,” Land Protection Director Tom Kenney said in the conservancy release. “Projects like this support healthy lifestyles and economic development through tourism in Valdese associated with the Wilderness Gateway State Trail.”

Preserving this property also will help protect the water quality of the area, as this property adjoins Micol Creek, a tributary that drains into Lake Rhodhiss in the Catawba River Basin, the release said.

This project is the latest in a series of conservation efforts for the state trail by Foothills Conservancy, which serves as the lead organization for the trail. Earlier this month, the conservancy transferred 75 acres in Catawba County to the North Carolina Division of Parks and Recreation as part of the state trail corridor, the release said.