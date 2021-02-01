Foothills Conservancy honors Burke woman

MORGANTON — Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina announced Beth Heile of Valdese as its 2020 Ruby Award recipient. Named for late biologist, educator and founding conservancy member Ruby Pharr, the Ruby Award is Foothills Conservancy’s highest honor for conservation volunteer service. Each year, its board of directors nominates candidates, and then votes to choose the recipient of this award.

In 2015, Heile approached Foothills Conservancy for assistance with the purchase of a 300-acre tract of land in Valdese for a new public park. Heile led the networking and fundraising effort required to purchase the land and later guided the efforts to develop park amenities and trails throughout the scenic tract on Lake Rhodhiss. Since its official ribbon cutting in mid-2018, Heile and her team have raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for the now-popular site, including funds for a footbridge to connect the park to the popular McGalliard Falls.

In addition to her passion for Valdese Lakeside Park, Heile volunteers as president of the Friends of the Valdese Rec. Her enthusiasm for outdoor recreation led her to create the Conservation Kids book club, which provides opportunities for children ages 3-11 to learn more about the natural environment within the park. Heile has coordinated group walks and community picnics, hosted an Eagle Scout project, led lake and shoreside clean-ups and more.