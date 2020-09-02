Footcandle Film Festival goes online for 2020

HICKORY — The 2020 Footcandle Film Festival will be held Sept. 23-27, marking the sixth year of the festival bringing films from around the world to the area and hosting discussion with the filmmakers that made them.
The 2020 festival will be different, however, as it will be held completely online for the safety of all participants. All of the festival films will be available to view online between Wednesday morning and Sunday evening of the festival period. In most situations, the filmmakers will join after the scheduled screening time for a live online discussion of their work.
A complete list of the films, their descriptions and trailers can be found on the festival web site (www.footcandlefilmfestival.com).
On Sept. 23, the festival will showcase the film "Drought," directed by Wilmington filmmakers Hannah Black and Megan Petersen. The film was one of the recipients of a Footcandle Filmmaker Grant award in 2019 and this film is screening at the invitation of the film society. These North Carolina filmmakers will be joining the festival for a live question-and-answer session the opening night of the festival.
On Sept. 24, the Footcandle Film Festival, in partnership with The Visiting Writers Series of Lenoir-Rhyne University, will host a special screenwriting competition award event. Script submissions were accepted earlier in the year and a committee reviewed them all and selected two winners for this year’s awards. The winners of this year’s competition will receive their award at the special event on Sept. 24 at 7 p.m. through an online presentation. The event will consist of the author discussing their work, a table reading of a portion of their script, and a question-and-answer session. The event is free and open to the public.
On Sept. 25-27, the festival will be showing films that were submitted from filmmakers around the world and selected by the festival screening panel. The films are a mixture of narrative and documentaries as well as feature-length and short films. All films and film block will be available online and can be watched from home computers, internet streaming devices, or Smart TV sets.
Many of the filmmakers will be joining the festival virtually throughout the weekend to discuss their work with attendees in question-and-answer sessions. The discussions are scheduled throughout the festival but will also be recorded and available for attendees to watch at a later time during the weekend.
At 7 p.m. on Sept. 27, there will be a closing awards ceremony online where festival winners will be announced. The event will also announce the recipients of the 2020 Footcandle Filmmaker Grants which are awarded to help fund upcoming North Carolina-based film projects.
Tickets can be purchased for any of the individual films or attendees can purchase a “pass” that allow them to attend any of the festival films. The scriptwriting competition award event and the closing awards ceremony are both free and open to the public.
Tickets are now on sale for the general public by visiting www.footcandlefilmfestival.com and clicking the link on the home page to “But Tickets and Passes”. Tickets can be purchased with credit or debit cards; taxes and credit card charges will apply. Tickets will remain on sale up through the weekend of the film festival.
For questions about the festival, contact the film society at info@footcandle.org or visit the festival’s web site at www.footcandlefilmfestival.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.