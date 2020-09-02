Footcandle Film Festival goes online for 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Hickory Daily Record, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HICKORY — The 2020 Footcandle Film Festival will be held Sept. 23-27, marking the sixth year of the festival bringing films from around the world to the area and hosting discussion with the filmmakers that made them.

The 2020 festival will be different, however, as it will be held completely online for the safety of all participants. All of the festival films will be available to view online between Wednesday morning and Sunday evening of the festival period. In most situations, the filmmakers will join after the scheduled screening time for a live online discussion of their work.

A complete list of the films, their descriptions and trailers can be found on the festival web site (www.footcandlefilmfestival.com).

On Sept. 23, the festival will showcase the film "Drought," directed by Wilmington filmmakers Hannah Black and Megan Petersen. The film was one of the recipients of a Footcandle Filmmaker Grant award in 2019 and this film is screening at the invitation of the film society. These North Carolina filmmakers will be joining the festival for a live question-and-answer session the opening night of the festival.