Food truck pulls out of Festival in the Park
HICKORY — Bam’s Sandwich Bistro will not be providing food for Hickory’s Festival in the Park this Saturday.

Hickory Communications Specialist Sarah Killian said the business had reached out Thursday to say they would not be available for the event. Olde Hickory Brewery will still be selling beverages at the event, which is scheduled from 3-6 p.m. at Taft Broome Park at 115 Seventh Ave., SW.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

