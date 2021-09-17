Food truck pulls out of Festival in the Park

HICKORY — Bam’s Sandwich Bistro will not be providing food for Hickory’s Festival in the Park this Saturday.

Hickory Communications Specialist Sarah Killian said the business had reached out Thursday to say they would not be available for the event. Olde Hickory Brewery will still be selling beverages at the event, which is scheduled from 3-6 p.m. at Taft Broome Park at 115 Seventh Ave., SW.