Hickory’s first permanent food truck park is set to open today.

Side Street Stop Food Truck Park is located on 10th Avenue Drive, beside the Quail Ridge Apartments and less than a mile from Hickory High School and Lenoir-Rhyne University.

The park consists of a parking lot for the trucks and a gravel area with tables for those who choose to eat at the park.

The idea for the food truck park came about when Noelle Walker, who owns The Natural Olive in downtown Hickory and also the land where the park is located, asked around about potential uses for the property.

“We just wanted to give something back to Hickory,” Walker said. “We had this empty lot. We had a lot of friends, people within the community give us ideas of how to use this lot, and the food trucks seemed to be the one that kept coming around.”

Walker credited Joyce Boston, owner of the food truck JB’s Rolling Bistro, with helping spread the word about the park to other food truck owners.

Boston said she was attracted to the idea because it was new to the area.

“I felt like it’s going to be something great, so I wanted to be a part of it,” Boston said.

The park’s regular hours will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and she said the plan is to be open all week as long as food trucks are available.

In the initial phase of the park, Walker said they would be looking at hosting various special events such as wine nights, game days and family nights, which may change the operating hours for the park.

There are a few spaces for customers to park at the park itself, and Walker said some of the neighboring office buildings have agreed to offer parking for the food truck park after business hours. Walker said she is also talking with Hickory High about the possibility of allowing parking there after school.

In addition to Boston’s food truck, the three other food trucks in the park are Craft Taco, Munchies Paradise and Lost Highway Pizza.

Other trucks may come in at various times, but Boston said the goal is to have at least two trucks there during their business hours to provide some consistency.

The owners of the four flagship food trucks said they plan to spend a lot of time there and they see it as a positive for their business.

Craft Taco owner Heidi Alderete said she initially had reservations about the idea of staying parked in one spot but ultimately came around to the idea.

“The more I thought about it and the community that we have and the support of the community, I thought that it would be a good idea,” Alderete said.

Pedetch Lee, co-owner of Munchies Paradise, said there were some advantages to having a consistent space for the truck.

“I believe it’s cool to travel with the food truck, but sometimes customers want to be able to come find you and know that you can always be there for them rather than having to chase you all around town,” Lee said.

Kaleb Reid of Lost Highway Pizza said having an environment with a lot of different options could be helpful for families or groups of people.

“It’s convenience for the customer and good publicity for us,” Reid said.