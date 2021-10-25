Food trailer serves up bear-size portions of waffles

Manny Ruiz crafts his waffles with care. Cooked to a perfect golden brown, Ruiz sandwiches scrumptious fillings between his rectangular waffles.

At Waffle-Oso, Ruiz’s food trailer based in Catawba County, customers can get waffles with fillings from berries and Nutella to chicken or bacon.

Ruiz, who is Puerto Rican, has been running the business for about three months, he said. It’s been his dream since Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico.

“After the hurricane, the only thing able to run and feed people were food trucks,” Ruiz said.

Ruiz and his wife, Myfawny, used to work in theater. He was a welder building sets, and she was a wardrobe technician. A few years ago, they moved to Hickory to take care of family in the area. The pair had to find new career paths.

Both started working at Hickory Hop, a transportation service. Then, Manny supported Myfawny in pursuing her dream of teaching. Now it’s time for his dream, she said.

“He’s been very supportive of me trying to figure out my next steps in life as far as my profession, and now I’m helping him,” she said. “It’s really great, and I’m really proud of him to see him flourish.”